Hasan plans Twitch break after “losing his mind” with constant streaming

Twitch star Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker revealed he needs to take a break from streaming saying, “I feel like I’m losing my mind.”

Hasan is one of the most prolific streamers on all of Twitch, becoming one of the most-watched broadcasters over the past few years, with his stream always boasting a variety of content.

According to Twitch stat tracking site Twitch Tracker, in 2022 alone he’s already streamed over 500 hours, which is one of the highest figures on the entire platform.

But, all that streaming has taken a toll, and he’s now said he’s in desperate need of a break.

Hasan taking time off Twitch

The 30-year-old opened up about dealing with burnout from streaming on average eight hours a day.

“I have to take more time off and also stream more fun stuff / collabs I feel like I’m losing my mind a bit lately,” he said on March 24.

This isn’t the first time Hasan has complained about being burnt out recently.

On February 12 he echoed similar sentiments, “I’m burnt out. I don’t feel excited to stream and I don’t want to do that to you guys. I want to be able to make the best content possible. I’m sorry.”

Hasan was able to take a week off of streaming when he was banned for use of the word “cracker,” along with a handful of other creators.

However, since then, he’s returned to streaming nearly non-stop to one of the largest audiences on Twitch.

Other streamers have also faced the downsides of broadcasting almost non-stop for all of their waking moments. xQc actually streamed pretty much every single day in 2021 without fail, but this has also helped him maintain the top spot for most hours watched too.