 Hasan Piker explains why he’d rather be a Twitch streamer than on CNN - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Hasan Piker explains why he’d rather be a Twitch streamer than on CNN

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:33

by Jacob Hale
HasanAbi Piker on Twitch
Twitch: HasanAbi

Share

Hasan

Hasan Piker has recently become a sensation on Twitch with his streams throughout the U.S. Election — and has now explained why he would much rather stay on Twitch than be on TV and mainstream media such as CNN.

Known on Twitch as HasanAbi, Piker became the platform’s most-watched channel since his Presidential Election streams and coverage started on November 3, a far cry from the usual likes of Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel or Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek that we usually see atop the charts.

While Hasan has been growing his stream over the last year, with various streams in gaming, IRL and political commentary, he actually started off on political and topical commentary channel The Young Turks.

The election obviously did wonders for his Twitch stream, catapulting him into the eyes of not only those with an eye on internet culture but also the mainstream media.

Hasan Piker Twitch streamer
Instagram: hasandpiker
Hasan’s political streams saw his viewing hours skyrocket during the US Election.

Why Hasan wants to stick with Twitch

While reading a New York Times article on his meteoric rise, it was mentioned that he “doesn’t have a desire to pursue a career in cable TV” — something Hasan went a little more in-depth with during his November 10 stream.

“The freedom I have here to say what I want, to be able to do what I want… the power I have because of you guys is not something that I would trade for mainstream media legitimacy,” he said.

“Mainstream media legitimacy is good, it gives you more security, but also, if I were to work for CNN, I couldn’t tell someone to suck my entire c**k if they p**sed me off, and that’s something I personally value.”

Though not worded quite as eloquently as mainstream news platforms would typically like, this is exactly why Hasan wants to stick with Twitch.

He’s finding a lot of success on the platform, but working for a separate organization could lead to him having less control over the decision-making, reporting and commentary process, which is ultimately one of the main reasons he has been able to find so much success on Twitch.

It goes without saying that Hasan will be on the radar of some mainstream outlets, possibly including CNN, but they will have to offer something special to win him over.

Entertainment

Logan Paul & Mike Majlak slam TikTok as “most toxic platform”

Published: 11/Nov/2020 12:10 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 12:44

by Alice Hearing
Logan Paul and Mike Majlek on Impaulsive podcast
YouTube: Impaulsive

Share

Impaulsive Logan Paul Mike Majlak TikTok

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak have slammed TikTok as “the most toxic platform” on the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast

Since its rapid rise as a platform from 2019 to 2020, TikTok is one of the most-downloaded apps globally. The app’s biggest creators are quickly taking over YouTube stars in terms of popularity — Charli D’Amelio, who is about to hit 100 million TikTok followers, surpassed Logan Paul long ago.

But on Tuesday, November 10, Mike Majlak explained that he thinks that the platform is by no means perfect and that it promotes damaging behavior. He explained that when it comes to dark humor, TikTok is the worst platform.

Mike described how some TikTokers peg their viewers as “too sensitive” if they’re offended by their “dark humor.” The podcast hosts brought up the humor in Borat 2, and how Sacha Baron Cohen makes it work, but when it comes to TikTok, Mike said, “You didn’t put a storyline together, you didn’t create something, some beautiful piece of art.

Mike Majlak and Logan Paul holding a mop
Instagram: heybigmike
Mike Majlak is the co-host of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

“There’s a lot of people on TikTok who think being mean quickly is dark humor. It’s not. That’s called being mean, being ruthless, and being disgusting. There’s a huge difference between the craft and the art of creating dark humor and just being a f**cking asshole.”

Logan responded by saying “There’s a group of people who would tell you no. There’s a group of people who will watch Borat 2 and be sick to their stomach that this type of content was released.”

(Topic starts at 17:35)

He continued, “I’ve said this since the beginning. I believe TikTok to be the most, hands down, the most toxic platform that exists currently in the landscape today. It is absolutely f***** disgusting dude. I think it just creates a lazy path for people to say really mean shit.”

Logan Paul has over 22 million subscribers on his individual YouTube, garnering an enormous fan base since his activity on Vine and YouTube from 2013, with his podcast Impaulsive currently with 2.6 million subscribers.