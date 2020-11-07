 Hasan Piker becomes number 1 streamer on Twitch during US elections - Dexerto
Hasan Piker becomes number 1 streamer on Twitch during US elections

Published: 7/Nov/2020 14:28

by Calum Patterson
HasanAbi streaming on Twitch
Twitch: HasanAbi

Hasan Twitch

Hasan Piker, known on Twitch as HasanAbi, has become the number one most-watched channel on the platform since the 2020 US Presidential Election began on November 3, crushing all other channels in the hours-watched metric.

Hasan, formerly of the Young Turks, has been growing steadily as a Twitch streamer for over a year, mixing gaming with political commentary, and even the odd IRL (in-real-life) broadcast.

His channel has become a hub for political content on Twitch, often inviting guests from both the streaming world and the political world onto his stream.

This reached a high-point when Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) fired up her own Twitch channel, and appeared alongside Hasan, Pokimane and others for an Among Us session.

But, that was back in October, in the lead up to the election. Once election day hit, Hasan’s channel popularity reached new levels, with over 200,000 concurrent viewers tuning in at any time to get their updates – not through CNN or the New York Times, but from a single Twitch streamer.

And, because this particular election has dragged on for so long, as ballots are still being counted, it’s resulted in a week-long dominance of the platform for Hasan.

According to statistics from Sully Gnome, Hasan’s channel in the last seven days (Nov 1 – Nov 7) has accrued 6.8 million hours watched. That’s 800,000 more than second-place Gaules, and almost double the next most-watched English-speaking channel, xQc (3.5 million hours watched).

Most-watched Twitch streamers

Most-watched streamers on Twitch
Sully Gnome
Hasan is crushing other channels in the hours-watched metric.

There are other metrics to see here also, such as average viewers. On this, Hasan actually falls to thirteenth – although it should be noted that a number of accounts higher than him are due to botted view counts on channels that have since been banned by Twitch. Discounting these channels, he comes in at 7th overall, and third if only counting English-speaking channels.

xQc, Tyler1 and shroud follow as the next most-watched English-speaking channels, notwithstanding Riot Games, which of course is not an individual streamer but the main account for the League of Legends World Championship stream.

It’s almost certain that Hasan’s viewership will drop somewhat after the madness of the election is over, but for now, he continues to ride the wave, and the longer the vote-counting takes, the better for his stats – if not his patience.

You can catch Hasan streaming on his channel daily.

Bryce Hall hits out at “unnecessary” Ariana Grande Saddle Ranch comment

Published: 7/Nov/2020 11:57

by Georgina Smith
Image of TikTok star Bryce Hall next to image of Ariana Grande
Instagram: brycehall / arianagrande

Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall has revealed what he really thought of Ariana Grande’s comment about people still attending West Hollywood hangout spot Saddle Ranch, claiming that the decision to make the comment was a “marketing move.”

Saddle Ranch has become a hugely popular hub in Hollywood, the western-themed restaurant seeing influencers flocking to the hangout spot, and getting snapped by nearby paparazzi.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall were even captured on camera kissing at the popular restaurant on Halloween night, leading to rumors that the beloved TikTok couple are back together again after a rocky year.

But global superstar Ariana Grande was not impressed that Saddle Ranch is in such high attendance amid the global health crisis, and in an interview with Zach Sang gave her thoughts on the matter.

Topic starts at 1:50

“Did we really all need to go to f***ing Saddle Ranch that badly?” she began. “We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad. We all needed that Instagram post that badly?”

While Dixie D’Amelio said that Ariana was “right” and Addison Rae called the comments “fair,” Bryce kept relatively quiet on the matter as he was questioned by paparazzi while walking with Addison.

Bryce Hall responds to Ariana Grande

However, in an interview with Hollywood Raw, Bryce has now revealed what he truly thought of the singer’s comments. “She’s not wrong,” Bryce explained, “but like… unnecessary, to call out a specific group especially, when there’s other people doing it.”

“She knew that TikTokers have a high audience, she knew a lot of people would agree because there’s a lot of people who hate TikTokers especially. I mean it was obviously a marketing move, and good for her, but she’s not wrong.”

However many fans did not take kindly to the fact that Bryce suggested Ariana was using TikTok stars for publicity, firing back with tweets like “she ain’t needing to use you and your friends’ names for clout, she’s Ariana Grande. Who are you?”

Bryce further ruffled feathers when he replied to a hate comment towards him with simply the words “Ariana Grande,” leaving fans even more frustrated with the TikToker. Though some defended Bryce, saying that “he didn’t say anything bad about her.”

Bryce Hall is an influencer with over 15 million followers on TikTok, and is a member of popular influencer collective the Sway House. This is by no means the first time he has been called out for social gatherings this year, after the controversy surrounding his 21st birthday party in August.