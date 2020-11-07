Hasan Piker becomes number 1 streamer on Twitch during US elections - Dexerto

Hasan Piker, known on Twitch as HasanAbi, has become the number one most-watched channel on the platform since the 2020 US Presidential Election began on November 3, crushing all other channels in the hours-watched metric.

Hasan, formerly of the Young Turks, has been growing steadily as a Twitch streamer for over a year, mixing gaming with political commentary, and even the odd IRL (in-real-life) broadcast.

His channel has become a hub for political content on Twitch, often inviting guests from both the streaming world and the political world onto his stream.

This reached a high-point when Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) fired up her own Twitch channel, and appeared alongside Hasan, Pokimane and others for an Among Us session.

But, that was back in October, in the lead up to the election. Once election day hit, Hasan’s channel popularity reached new levels, with over 200,000 concurrent viewers tuning in at any time to get their updates – not through CNN or the New York Times, but from a single Twitch streamer.

And, because this particular election has dragged on for so long, as ballots are still being counted, it’s resulted in a week-long dominance of the platform for Hasan.

According to statistics from Sully Gnome, Hasan’s channel in the last seven days (Nov 1 – Nov 7) has accrued 6.8 million hours watched. That’s 800,000 more than second-place Gaules, and almost double the next most-watched English-speaking channel, xQc (3.5 million hours watched).

Most-watched Twitch streamers

There are other metrics to see here also, such as average viewers. On this, Hasan actually falls to thirteenth – although it should be noted that a number of accounts higher than him are due to botted view counts on channels that have since been banned by Twitch. Discounting these channels, he comes in at 7th overall, and third if only counting English-speaking channels.

xQc, Tyler1 and shroud follow as the next most-watched English-speaking channels, notwithstanding Riot Games, which of course is not an individual streamer but the main account for the League of Legends World Championship stream.

It’s almost certain that Hasan’s viewership will drop somewhat after the madness of the election is over, but for now, he continues to ride the wave, and the longer the vote-counting takes, the better for his stats – if not his patience.

You can catch Hasan streaming on his channel daily.