Hasan explains why his Twitch viewers shouldn't expect shoutouts for subscribing - Dexerto

Streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has explained why he doesn’t thank people who subscribe to him on Twitch amid controversy over his use of a sub counter.

2021 has been the year of sub counts on Twitch. While Ludwig Ahgren’s historical subathon saw him become the most-subscribed Twitch streamer, he was forced to ban donors who gifted hundreds or thousands of dollars in subs after fears they could have been paid for by “mom’s bank account.”

And new drama has emerged after Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys criticized streamers who display their sub counts and sub-goals on their stream overlay, which she believes to be an “unnecessary” method to “squeeze more money out of people.”

But Hasan, who displays his sub count and sub-goals on his stream overlay, defended the practice, explaining how people would call him a “f***ing piece of s***” for hiding his sub count if it wasn’t visible.

This debate has ignited a discussion about how Twitch streamers handle subscribers. On his May 7 stream, Hasan explained why he doesn’t thank people just for subscribing to him.

“Other streamers will make it so that you can communicate with them through subscriptions or donations. I don’t do any of that sh*t.

“If you’re subscribing exclusively because you’ll get a thank you, don’t f**king do that.

“The only reason I read out gifted subs is now there aren’t that many, so I can read them. But if I were to read subs then it would just be me reading subs all stream, so it would be dogsh*t.”

But he also made it perfectly clear that this was just his personal preference about how to handle subs, and had no issues with streamers who take a different approach.

“Other streamers have a different way of doing things. As long as they’re not being d**kheads, I don’t give a sh*t,” he added.

With 1.2 million followers and counting, subscribers shouldn’t expect to be getting shoutouts from Hasan any time soon.