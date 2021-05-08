Valkyrae slams misogynistic hate after becoming 100 Thieves co-owner - Dexerto

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has hit out at critics who claimed she only became a part-owner of esports org 100 Thieves because she is a woman.

In a male-dominated industry, it’s massively important to see female content creators thriving in streaming. Statistically, nobody has done this more so than Valkyrae, who recorded over 12 million hours watched in the first three months of 2021, overtaking Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys as the most-watched female streamer.

In another key milestone in her success, Valkyrae became a co-owner of 100 Thieves – the brand she has been streaming under since 2018 – in April 2021. This presented a new way of imagining how esports teams could be structured, and this approach has been widely praised in the gaming community.

But despite this insane level of success, Rae has still been forced to defend herself from misogynistic comments, the latest of which condescendingly attributed her stardom to her being a woman.

After 100 Thieves published a video charting an incredible year for Rae, Hofstetter hit back at misogynistic criticism.

“TDLR; easiest way to become a co-owner of a multimillion $ company is to have tits,” the comment allegedly said.

Rae responded: “These types of comments downplaying success because of who you are will continue FOREVER, no matter what. If we’re all gunna get s*** on regardless, might as well get yo bags at the same time.”

The hater’s comment prompted an outpour of support for Valkyrae across the community, with fellow content creator Janet ‘xChocoBars’ Rose suggesting the commenter “won’t see an ounce of abundance or good fortune in their life.”

This is far from the first time the Game Awards’ Content Creator of the Year has been faced with hateful comments from internet trolls. Back in April, she also suggested she may end up quitting social media entirely after a strange mixup involving TikTok star Addison Rae and Minecraft content creator TommyInnit.

Valkyrae’s popularity with fans has led to her becoming the definitive “Queen of YouTube“, and you wouldn’t bank on misogynistic hate getting in the way of her inevitable future success.