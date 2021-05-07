HasanAbi responds as Pokimane roasts 'greedy' Twitch streamers with sub goals - Dexerto

After Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys hit out at big Twitch streamers who have sub goals on their stream overlay, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has come out to defend the practice.

Pokimane is one of the biggest names on Twitch, and doesn’t keep a subscriber count or goal in her stream. It’s unlikely she needs one anyway, considering her success.

During a May 6 stream, she called for big streamers to stop using “marketing tactics” to get more subscribers, saying that it’s “unnecessary” considering how much money they’re already making.

While many fans and critics have their own opinions on the matter, Hasan has spoken about it just hours later, addressing his side.

Hasan leaves a sub count and sub goal up on his stream, and at the time of this clip he had over 41,000 subscribers.

“You think this is the first time I’ve talked about having a sub count,” he asked his viewers. “I’ve literally talked about it, like, a million times. People say I’m a fake leftist Andy all the time.”

He added: “If I don’t have the sub count up then ‘Oh dude, I can’t believe you’re hiding your sub count. You’re a f**king piece of sh*t.’” The political streamer also noted that a sub goal is “the only way it will display in OBS,” so he either has a goal with his sub count or no sub count at all.

While opinions are divided on the sub goal argument for top streamers, it really comes down to whether the streamer wants that up on their broadcast.

Hasan came under fire recently for using an ableist slur during a GTA RP stream, but apologized for using the word and has since stayed out of any drama.