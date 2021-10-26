Hasan claims Dave Chappelle has ‘lost touch’ after Netflix special controversy

Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker believes popular comedian Dave Chappelle has ‘lost touch’ after his Netflix special controversy and likened him to a “boomer yelling about things he cannot understand.”

Dave Chappelle has come under fire for making several jokes during his Netflix special, The Closer, that have been deemed offensive towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

Some Netflix employees even walked out in protest over the release.

Joe Rogan, who has been friends with Chappelle for a long time, defended him. He insisted Chappelle is “not a homophobic or transphobic person,” claiming he was “just making jokes,” which he believes doesn’t amount to hate.

However, Hasan, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the comedian, is less inclined. He told fans he was “disgusted” and “disappointed” with the jokes he made about trans people and described the special as “sad.”

“I was endlessly disgusted [with] boomer-ass Dave Chappelle with his boomer-ass takes on trans people,” he said. “It was disappointing, to say the least.

“Even if you’re a Dave Chapelle fan like I am, seeing a mid-ass stand-up special was kind of f**king sad. It was just a boomer yelling about things that he cannot understand.”

Hasan also claimed that anyone saying it’s funny is a “massive bootlicker.” In his view, they’re people who are blinded by the fact they’re a “huge fan” of the comedian and can’t see that his special was just “hack sh*t.”

Chapelle addressed the issue on October 25, claiming he is “more than willing” to meet with members of the transgender community to talk about it.

However, he also dismissed the outrage as “nonsense” and said he wouldn’t be “bending to anybody’s demands.”