Harry Jowsey & Tayler Holder beef on Twitter after possible boxing match announced

Reality TV star Harry Jowsey and TikToker Tayler Holder are exchanging fighting words on Twitter after a promotional poster pitting the two celebs together was published online.

After the disastrous fallout of the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event in June, it looks like one TikToker is already itching to get back in the ring… and his opponent could make for a seriously interesting matchup.

Former Hype House member and TikToker Tayler Holder is trading verbal blows with Heartbreak Island star Harry Jowsey, who also happens to boast a popping social media profile.

Holder notably lost to AnEsonGib during the Battle of the Platforms in June, and is currently suing Austin McBroom for $2 million due to not getting paid for the gig. However, it doesn’t look like his lost wages are putting a damper on his fighting spirit.

Advertisement

On August 24, Jowsey tweeted out a promo poster for a potential fight between himself and Tayler with the caption: “Y’all ready for me to sleep this punk?”

Read More: David Dobrik explains why he would never fight Adin Ross

The poster shows that the bout is being put on by Triller, but nothing in their upcoming lineup points toward a future match between the two stars just yet.

The bigger they are the harder they fall 👀 https://t.co/6uHLZGIyGC — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) August 24, 2021

That being said, it isn’t stopping them from hyping up their proposed bout with some major “trash talk,” with both parties filling up our Twitter feeds with a hilarious back-and-forth that has fans equal parts surprised and excited.

Says the one that has a matching tattoo with his ex. And tried to get it removed but didn’t follow through with it cause he’s still in love with her #frarry https://t.co/4RGQHSuJmR pic.twitter.com/FEIK8T0HVQ — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) August 24, 2021

Holder clowned the fact that Jowsey still boasts his matching tattoo he got with his ex-girlfriend, while Jowsey couldn’t help but roast a young Tayler Holder’s fashion sense.

Advertisement

This kid looks like he stinks @TaylerHolder pic.twitter.com/VRrZAuWCzF — Harry Jowsey (@HarryJowsey) August 24, 2021

“And also f**k you @HarryJowsey you don’t even follow me. Wow books a show on Netflix and doesn’t know how to act anymore. SMH”

And also fuck you @HarryJowsey you don’t even follow me. Wow books a show on Netflix and doesn’t know how to act anymore. SMH — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) August 24, 2021

It’s highly likely that these two are just hamming it up on Twitter for s**ts and giggles, considering their history as close friends. It’s no secret that the influencer boxing trend is on fire right now, though, and it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise if these two end up facing off in the ring sometime soon.

They also published a fairly lighthearted video together to Instagram, claiming that they are currently “up to something” — but whether that “something” is a boxing match or not remains to be seen.

Advertisement

For now, all fans can do is watch, wait, and enjoy the ongoing beef between these influencers until their bout is confirmed or denied.