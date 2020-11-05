Harry Jowsey accuses Julia Rose of cheating with Jake Paul - Dexerto

Netflix’s Harry Jowsey has exposed his ex-girlfriend Julia Rose for cheating on him with Jake Paul and admitted he wants to fight him.

Harry Jowsey is known for appearing on the Netflix show Too Hot to Handle and has since made a name for himself in the LA influencer scene, often seen hanging out with TikTokers from the Hype House and Sway House, and appearing on podcasts such as Impaulsive.

In the last few weeks, Harry was seen getting very close to Julia Rose, the ex-girlfriend of YouTuber Jake Paul. Julia is also a model, reality tv star, and is known as the World Series flasher after attending the 2019 World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and flashed to the camera.

She began dating Jake Paul officially in March, but the relationship was rocky from start to finish with a brief split just two weeks after confirming their status as a couple, and then a steamy reunion revealed in an explicit Instagram post. It was assumed that the pair had broken up after no more posts together since May.

She has since started dating Harry, but earlier this week she suddenly appeared on Jake Paul’s Instagram story.

In an interview with The Hollywood Fix, Harry revealed that Julia had been unfaithful to him. “Sh*t is crazy. That’s how I found out she is cheating on me. If she had to use me to get back with someone that she is happy around then that’s fine.”

He also revealed that Julia had even been talking about getting married. “She was saying she loved me and sh*t… she was trying to get married… it sucks that she had to use me in the process to get back with him.”

Harry said that he wouldn’t turn down a fight with the YouTuber, adding “I’ll box the f*** out of him.”

Jake Paul had some choice words for Harry after he was confronted about the situation by reporters from No Comment. He said, “I think he’s a little delusional….they weren’t dating, he thought that they were dating.”

He didn’t appear to feel threatened, confidently sending the message to Harry to “Just keep clout-chasing, buddy. That’s all you got going for you.”