H3H3’s Ethan Klein responds after Trisha Paytas reveals appearance on Keemstar’s podcast

YouTuber Ethan Klein has responded to Trisha Paytas revealing she’ll be going on Keemstar’s podcast, ‘Mom’s Basement,’ saying the situation “just really makes [him] sad.”

Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas once co-hosted the immensely popular podcast Frenemies, where they discussed drama and played games for their millions of viewers. The show came to an end in June, however, after an argument about profit splitting lead to Trisha leaving the show for good.

Since then, Trisha has gone on to talk about drama in a series on her own YouTube channel called ‘Enemies.’ In an August 5 episode, she criticized YouTuber Keemstar for dating a girl almost 20 years younger than him.

On August 11, Keemstar sent Trisha a video via Twitter in which he said “we have a lot to discuss,” asking her to reach out.

Ethan also called the YouTuber out, and went on to reveal that they’d received a week-long suspension, claiming Keemstar was talking with YouTube about it behind the scenes.

And he somehow knew this information before we did and posted immediately meaning he 100% was talking with YouTube about it. Imagine being this much of a hypocrite. See you guys in a week. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 12, 2021

Ethan and Keemstar have feuded in the past, and he went on to claim that the drama YouTuber “harassed” him and his wife “for a whole summer.”

Just a reminder that Keemstar and his audience harassed my wife and I for a whole summer. Keemstar sent me multiple pictures of horses to imply my wife looks like a horse. 1 year later he is tagging the CEO of YouTube bc HE was teased for dating a 20yr old. This man is a coward. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 12, 2021

Trisha set to appear on ‘Mom’s Basement’

Then on August 15, fans were shocked after it was revealed that Trisha was going to be on an episode of Keemstar’s podcast ‘Mom’s Basement,’ with a picture of them all in the studio immediately getting shared across Twitter.

Ethan responded by saying: “I’m not even gonna front or try to be funny, this just really makes me sad.”

I’m not even gonna front or try to be funny, this just really makes me sad pic.twitter.com/JnFTEFsKA1 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 15, 2021

Trisha weighed in on the backlash in multiple tweets, and said she believes “in discussion, debate, and trying to change ppls minds.” She claims she “defended Ethan on this pod in many ways.” The YouTuber also slammed Ethan’s mom after she called her out on social media.

Friendly reminder me and Ethan met and I went on his podcast for the first time when he made a video trashing my looks ; calling me a corpse , a wwe wrestler ; called tana a twinkie and a whale ….why ? Because I believe in discussion , debate and trying to change ppls minds — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 15, 2021

The response to the picture of Trisha in the Mom’s Basement studio has so far been largely negative, and with the episode yet to air, there could be more drama to come.