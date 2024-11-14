Emilia Pérez’s ‘trans surgery song’ goes viral as Netflix movie divides viewers

It’s been on Netflix for less than 24 hours, but you’ve probably already seen that viral Emilia Pérez clip online. The vaginoplasty scene doesn’t make much more sense with context, and fans are torn.

While the new movie was applauded during its Cannes debut – all four leads tied for Best Actress – its debut on Netflix has got off to a rocky start.

For the unaware, Emilia Pérez follows Mexican drug lord Manitas on a complex journey to transition into his true self, Emilia. He’s helped by lawyer Rita, while wife Jessi and the kids are left with their own personal struggles.

One scene in particular, which follows Rita finding a place to carry out Manita’s reassignment surgery no questions asked, has split fan opinion. Remember, the film is a musical… so this moment sticks in the mind.

“This clip hitting the timeline was inevitable… this is a real movie that is somehow leading several Oscar categories. Baffling stuff and one of the worst movies of the century,” one posted on X/Twitter.

“People are too dumb to get the genius behind Emilia Pérez as I feared,” a second weighed in, with a third arguing, “Emilia Pérez clips already hitting the timeline out of context.”

However, the context doesn’t make things that much clearer. There’s a lot going on in this movie, with the musical numbers (16, in total) trying to tie together different narratives. Rita has her own battles to contend with, being passed over at work and left unsure if she wants a family.

When Manitas offers $2 million for her help, Rita is sent flying across the world to try and find a doctor who will take the wanted criminal on. The clip sees her scouting out a place in Bangkok, before settling on another doctor in Israel.

It’s one of the few scenes in the film that’s entirely in English – and let’s be honest, you won’t be forgetting lyrics like “from penis to vagina” in a hurry.

In short, Emilia Pérez has to be seen to be believed. “Not the best way to find out that Emilia Perez is a musical,” as one viewer put it.

“Don’t be fooled by this clip into thinking Emilia Perez is an enjoyable train wreck. It’s the most boring, generic crime drama you can conceive of, with the occasional demented music number inserted in,” another fan summed up.

Emilia Pérez is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out new movies streaming this month, alongside the best movies of the year so far.