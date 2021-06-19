GTA RP streamer banned from Twitch after ‘dropped the soap’ joke

Popular GTA RP streamer Knotty got hit with a one-day ban from Twitch after being involved in some lewd jokes in NoPixel.

With NoPixel’s 3.0 update rolling out in early 2021, streamers both big and small have made their way to try out GTA RP in some fashion.

Even though the roleplaying mod uses GTA 5 – which is an 18+ game and has plenty of adult themes – they still have to abide by both the rules of the server and Twitch itself.

Shooting people is fine, but making sexual references crosses the line and can land you with a suspension, as Adin Ross found out after some remarks and actions on his own server.

Now, popular GTA RP streamer Knotty has been hit with a suspension for being involved with some crude and lewd roleplay in NoPixel’s prison.

Knotty, alongside two other streamers – KClient and SgtApollo – made jokes about ‘dropping the soap’ the prison showers while also using some pretty funny, but ultimately inappropriate, in-game actions.

The actions almost certainly fall under the lable of ‘erotic roleplay’, or ERP for short, which breaks both NoPixel rules, as well as possibly Twitch’s own.

There’s no way to know for sure if this is the exact reason for his Twitch suspension – the platform does not comment on community guideline violations to respect the privacy of users.

His Guy Jones character won’t be out of commission for long, however.

The streamer noted that it was a one-day ban after the suspension was handed down. However, he won’t be able to play on NoPixel until the ban is lifted, given he may appear on Twitch streams, and banned streamers can’t do so.

Just got banned for a day on twitch… — Knotty (@KnottyPlays) June 19, 2021

He’s not the first, and won’t be the last streamer, to be suspended in similar circumstances. Plenty have been banned before him for much worse.

A second suspension from Twitch following a 24-hour ban, however, would see him out of action for a little bit longer, but fans can be glad that it’s not a permanent suspension.