Gross Gore quits streaming weeks after claiming he’d be “world’s biggest streamer”

Ali ‘Gross Gore’ Larsen said he was going to become the “world’s biggest streamer” on YouTube after his March Twitch ban. Now, the former League of Legends star is quitting yet again, claiming “there’s no hope for it” and he’s “wasting his life”.

Gross Gore tried to reclaim his Twitch glory on YouTube after being permanently banned from the Amazon-owned platform for “adult sexual exploitation”.

However, just two months into his quest to make it big ⁠— even bigger than he was during his peak as a League of Legends streamer in 2015 ⁠— he’s abandoned the task, citing mental health issues and a lack of love for streaming.

Advertisement

He claimed that the time he’s spent streaming since his Twitch ban has gone “down the drain”, and that he’s “wasting [his] life trying to become a streamer on YouTube.”

“Am I quitting streaming? I’m not going to say I’m quitting, but I don’t want to stream anymore. There’s no point. It’s never going up, it’s always going down. There’s no hope for it. YouTube is not made for streaming,” he said in a June 29 YouTube video.

I'm going to be the biggest streamer in the world one day & I'll do it on YouTube. Remember this tweet. — Gross Gore (@GrossieGore) May 29, 2021

Larsen, who has been open about his struggles with depression and bipolar, said his fall from Twitch grace left him “in a really bad place”.

Advertisement

“I hate being stuck in doors, sitting down, pretending everything is going to be okay. There’s going to be people commenting saying ‘how lucky I am and how privileged I should be to stream in front of 500, 600, 700 viewers.’

“But you’ve got to remember, going from 10,000 viewers to 700 is demoralizing. Just talking about it makes me depressive.”

“When I’m streaming League of Legends, it’s going nowhere. My brain is not getting the release it needs to feel good about myself. I’m not achieving anything, I’m currently stuck in Diamond 1, and I don’t enjoy streaming League of Legends.”

Advertisement

While Larsen believes he could have “easily [made] a million followers” on Twitch (he was at 502,000 at the time of his ban), his ban put a stop to that climb. A return wasn’t on the regards either.

“I appealed to Twitch three months ago, and it was denied. Even if I do get unbanned, what’s the point? I could sit here and beg Twitch and meet people and try and work my way back in, but what’s the point,” he said.

“What’s the point in crawling back to Twitch just to get rebanned again because people out there get jealous and kick up a shitstorm which will lead to nothing.”

Advertisement

After stating he was over $13,000 in debt to tax authorities and “financially f**ked”, he said he’s going to continue in his content creating quest ⁠— just not in streaming.

“I’m going to work on my YouTube channel. I want to post content all the time. I’m just going to post content of anything ⁠— me going out in the Supra, me going carspotting. That’s what I want to do.

“I’m going to focus on becoming a YouTuber like when I was a kid. I want to become known in the YouTube community ⁠— not the streaming community. All I care about is my YouTube channel.”

Advertisement

Gross Gore’s YouTube channel has 350,000 subscribers as of the time of publishing.