George Janko’s name allegedly blocked from IMPAULSIVE podcast comments amid feud

The IMPAULSIVE podcast has allegedly blocked George Janko’s name from its comments section on YouTube as Logan Paul’s feud with the show’s ex-host carries on.

George Janko’s feud with IMPAULSIVE hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak has seemingly taken another dramatic turn as fans have caught onto a new feature in the podcast’s YouTube comments.

For those out of the loop, IMPAULSIVE is Logan Paul’s very own podcast, which he first started back in 2018. Since then, it’s seen a slew of celebrity guests and has become one of the most prominent influencer talk shows of its kind. Up until recently, it was helmed by BFFS Mike Majlak, George Janko, and of course, Logan himself.

Article continues after ad

However, the pod has run into a bit of drama lately. Starting in December 2022, a spat broke out between its co-hosts when Logan Paul made critical comments about Christianity, leading to a heated disagreement with George Janko, who is a Christian.

(Topic begins at 12:18)

Since then, the group has been on the outs, with Janko notably stepping away from the show in January 2023 to create his own podcast. There has been no shortage of shade between the three buddies in the months afterward, with Janko calling the situation a “toxic environment.”

Article continues after ad

Now, it looks like things are getting even more personal. Several eagle-eyed fans on Reddit claim that George’s name is being blacklisted from the IMPAULSIVE channel’s YouTube comments, adding even more fuel to the fire.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These commenters say that if you make a comment with George’s name and log out of your account (or use incognito mode), you won’t see that same comment on the video if you sort the comments by ‘newest first.’ However, if you purportedly make another comment without using George’s name, it’ll show up when you log out.

Article continues after ad

You can try the trick for yourself if you like; we gave it a shot here at Dexerto, and came to the same conclusion. Our comment referencing George was not visible when logged out or in incognito mode, but another comment without his name could be seen.

It’s not clear if this alleged moderation decision was made due to the tension between the three friends or to simply clean up the pod’s comments section. During the beginning of the drama, new IMPAULSIVE episodes boasted a slew of comments begging them to squash the beef with George and bring him back on the show.

Article continues after ad

For now, it looks like Logan is relaxing in his shiny new pad in Puerto Rico while Janko focuses on his own podcast.