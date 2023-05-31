George Janko says he’s moved on from “toxic” imPaulsive as Logan & Mike ‘talk sh*t’ about him

YouTuber and podcast host George Janko says he’s moved on from the “toxic” environment around imPaulsive after Logan Paul and Mike Majlak appeared to take some shots at him in a new episode.

While imPaulsive is based on Logan Paul’s name, the YouTube star isn’t the only one at the forefront of the show. He co-hosts it with Mike Majlak, and, up until April, George Janko had been a part of that too.

However, the three co-hosts got into a bit of a spat when Logan called George’s religious beliefs “f*cking silly,” prompting George to step away from the show. They’ve all done the classic internet move of unfollowing each other on social media since, with shots continually being thrown from both sides – both subtly and not so subtly.

Most recently, Logan and Mike appeared to take a few more digs at George during episode 380 of imPaulsive, including a section where Logan was muted when making a comment about views.

George Janko says he’s moved on from “toxic” imPaulsive

Many fans quickly assumed that was in reference to George and passed it on to him via social media. Though, there was another where Mike made a joke about the third chair – the spot which George used to have – that was a little less subtle.

Well, he has since responded to those. “To the impaulsive fans, I’m so sorry I can’t speak about things! (NOT MY CHOICE),” George said on May 30.

“I do love you guys and for those of you sending me the clip of them talking s*it, it’s all love. I’ve already moved on from that toxic environment.”

It’s interesting to note that George had previously stated that he would talk about the goings on between himself and the imPaulsive crew, but that stance appears to have changed.

It remains to be seen if we’ll ever get an official word from either side though.