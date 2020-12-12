Logo
Gamers use viral TikTok about “dry ass phones” to create hilarious tips

Published: 12/Dec/2020 0:21

by Theo Salaun
After a TikTok asking for guys without active romantic lives went viral, gamers have co-opted the trend and turned it into a way for people to improve at games like Super Smash Bros. and League of Legends.

A TikTok user by the name of ‘lilbentleyvert’ hit the “For You” page (also known as the FYP) with multicolored lighting, some winks, and a classic tongue-out pose. She had a simple question: “Dudes with zero h**s and dry a** phones, wyd rn?”

While some guys may not want to be known for their absence of female romantic companions nor their barren cellular messaging services, TikTok’s gamers are apparently a proud people. Very quickly, bentleyvert’s original video had been surpassed in views and likes by a bevy of game-inclined users who were willing to show exactly what they were doing at the moment.

Dissatisfied with simply showing that they were playing video games, many of these users began showing off useful tips and combinations for popular titles. And very quickly, one lady’s desire for an uninvolved dude was co-opted and supplanted by gamers rising up and sharing tips.

No h*es but I still smash #fyp #smash #melee #ultimate #ssbm #ssbu #freemelee #savesmash

‘Wasperjeed,’ comfortable being a dude with an uncluttered inbox, was eager to take the “wyd rn” question head-on. He quickly, enthusiastically cut off bentleyvert’s video and proceeded to drop some knowledge.

With an abrupt “I’m so glad you asked,” Wasperjeed continues to explain how a “wavedash” functions in Super Mash Bros. Melee. Touching on how impactful it can be, he demonstrates how to perform the mechanic with a Gamecube controller and explains why it’s such a dominant technique.

Of course, he nailed the caption as easily as he nailed Falco’s wavedash: “No h**s, but I still mash.” And he wasn’t the only gamer to rise up and co-opt the trend.

#stitch with @lilbentleyvert used to hv to press 3 but gunblade gone so 🙁 also srry for not posting in a while j was busy ig #akali #league

TikTok user ‘nottpanda,’ went in a different direction with his demonstration. Showing his PC’s monitor, he decided to let everyone know that he was currently practicing a “really easy” Akali combo in League of Legends.

Ultimately, no one knows if lilbentleyvert has decided to court one of these gamers yet. If she does choose one, Wasperjeed has to be a top candidate, given his skill and superior ability to avoid inappropriate language (unlike nottpanda). But if she doesn’t choose one, then that’s ok, because they seem content to share tips with fellow gamers, instead.

Charli D’Amelio reveals her first impression of Chase Hudson

Published: 12/Dec/2020 0:11

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio Chase Hudson

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio turned heads across the net after collabing with ex-boyfriend (and current bestie) Chase Hudson for a Q & A session, revealing her very first impression of the Sway House star.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are, much like Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, one of TikTok’s favorite pairings — although they’re not exactly on romantic terms, at the moment.

The two parted ways in April, and later sparked a massive feud across the TikTok platform this summer, after Charli accused Chase of cheating on her with fellow influencer Nessa Barrett.

While things have quieted down in the meantime, it seems that the two TikTokers are back on good terms, even sparking dating rumors among fans after being caught out at restaurants together by paparazzi.

However, during their impromptu YouTube collab on December 11, Chase revealed that the two are strictly on friendly terms only, referring to their “friendship” as they talked.

The duo answered fan questions throughout the video, during which Charli applied some Christmas-themed makeup to Chase’s face, and admitted what her first impression was of her ex-turned-best friend.

“I was terrified of you!” she laughed. “Because you’re kind of scary. You really are!”

Charli and Chase hug on a pier.
Instagram: @lilhuddy
Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples, but now seem to have fostered a best-friends status between them.

“This is so awkward to talk about, but I was new to LA — very new, it was my first time,” she continued. “You were a boy. You’re very, like — just like, the vibe you give off, it’s like…” she demonstrated what she meant by giving the camera an overexaggerated glare.

“I’m very the opposite of that,” she added. “It was weird.”

It seems that Chase was also intimidated by Charli when they first met, humorously admitting that she used to “talk with her eyes.”

(Topic starts at 2:49)

“When I first met Charli, she would speak with her eyes,” Chase explained. “When I say that, you might think I’m crazy. …it’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I was scared because you didn’t talk. You used your eyes as emotions, and it was very terrifying and confusing. “

It doesn’t look like fans are buying their current “just friends” status, but either way, we’re always here for a good friendship — especially when they make hilarious content together.