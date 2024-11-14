How to play ‘Call of Duty boyfriend bingo’ according to gamers’ girlfriends

Girlfriends of gamers across the globe are uniting on TikTok as they’ve created a bingo game revolving around their partners’ gaming habits.

Several videos shared across social media have gone viral of girlfriends watching their boyfriends watch or do things, and they have a bingo card to see if they can predict what will happen.

Videos have been on TikTok of boyfriends watching football for example, with girlfriends having a bingo card of phrases or things the guy will do, such as get up off the sofa, shout “ref” or celebrate wildly when their team scores a goal.

Several partners of gamers have now created bingo specifically for the games their significant other plays, with the most common game being Call of Duty.

TikToker katiedaylida was one of the many users who went viral with a video of her playing Call of Duty boyfriend bingo, with the video racking up two million views. Her first bingo card has things such as “they’re cheating”, ‘insults friend’ and “they’re in the spawn” among the 25 listed, including one “free” spot in the middle.

Katie didn’t quite get enough in the right order in the first video to get bingo but has since posted a follow-up which has gone on to get six million views. It features a slightly tweaked version of the bingo card and this time around, Katie gets a full line to get bingo.

She shouts “bingo” at the end of the video, making her boyfriend realize what’s going on, and turns around and smiles at her.

How to play boyfriend bingo

If you want to take part in the viral game, it’s really easy to do so. All you need is a pen and paper, and some free time while your partner is playing his preferred game. Then just follow these steps to get started:

Create a bingo board Write down common things your partner does while playing in each box Wait until he sits down to game Sit down with your bingo sheet and have fun crossing out boxes as you go

It might take you a few gaming sessions to get a bingo. Feel free to change out your bingo board from time to time as well to optimize your chances of getting bingo – and to prevent your partner from impacting your chances of winning.

This is just the latest relationship-inspired trend to go viral on TikTok, as some other popular trends include the “watch my boyfriend for me” trend and the moon phase soulmate trend.