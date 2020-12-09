 TikTok stars rally around adorable kid to make his first video go viral - Dexerto
TikTok stars rally around adorable kid to make his first video go viral

Published: 9/Dec/2020 19:58

by Virginia Glaze
Child goes viral on TikTok for backflip video
TikTok: ttv_btwdude

An adorable child has taken over TikTok after his very first video went viral, thanks to the help of the platform’s biggest stars — and even some bonafide celebrities.

On December 6, TikTok user ‘ttv_btwdude’ uploaded his very first video to the site, which showed a small child standing on top of a trampoline and decked out in warm winter gear.

It turns out that the account is owned by the child in question, who admitted that the video was his first one and that he wanted “no hate” in his comments section.

“Hi guys, this is my first video,” the kid began. “No hate. Please like, follow, share, copy [the] link. I’m gonna do my first backflip on camera so I can become TikTok famous.”

@ttv_btwdudeThis is my first vid please get me TikTok famous♬ original sound – user6433794036771

Saying that, the kid did exactly as he said — he performed a backflip, losing his glasses in the process but nevertheless landing on his feet.

The youngster has quickly become a viral sensation across TikTok, with the short video having garnered over 2.1 million likes and over 8.6 million views at the time of writing.

This might be due to the help of a few of the platform’s top content creators, such as Marco ‘Poloboy’ Borghi, onlyjayus, Oneya, and harryjowsey.

TikTok comments on btwdude's post.
TikTok: ttv_btwdude
Commenters came out in droves with support for the young TikToker, including some of the platform’s biggest stars.

Even the Pittsburgh Steelers chimed in with a supportive comment — something they’ve been doing quite a lot lately, after taking up another TikToker on her failed ‘shaved-head’ challenge.

That’s not all; it seems like A-list celebrities have even gotten involved, with the likes of rapper Lil Uzi Vert leaving a comment on the wholesome video with, “Congrats.”

In fact, the kid’s comments section is chock full of verified accounts providing positive feedback, writing such snippets as “Nice flip, my dude,” “That backflip was fire though!” and “CRUSHED IT!”

Comments under btwdude's viral TikTok.
TikTok: ttv_btwdude
Even rapper Lil Uzi Vert joined in on the positivity.

Needless to say, it’s heartwarming to see TikTokers rallying around one of their own, as the platform has been known in the past for its vicious userbase and rampant bullying, with Taio Cruz deleting his account after being harassed on the app.

“Btwdude” has since uploaded three other videos, all concealing his face in a similar manner, where he shouts out his friends, engages in viral filter trends, and even does a front flip to further showcase his tumbling talents.

@ttv_btwdude♬ original sound – user6433794036771

These uploads have likewise garnered hundreds of thousands of views, jumpstarting one of the site’s most adorable users to viral fame in just a few days — and we’re here for the wholesomeness.

Entertainment

KSI explains why he wants Logan Paul to beat Floyd Mayweather

Published: 9/Dec/2020 18:11

by Michael Gwilliam
KSI on the Logan Paul Mayweather fight
JJ Olatunji/YouTube

With Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather set to duke it out in the boxing ring come February 2021, fellow YouTuber Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji gave his surprising take on who he wants to win the exhibition bout.

Logan Paul fighting Floyd Mayweather has been the talk of the sports world ever since Jake Paul knocked out former NBA pro Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones JR undercard.

Now, with the Paul brothers cementing themselves as genuine boxing threats, Floyd Mayweather has agreed to take on Logan after a lot of speculation leading up to the announcement.

On December 9, KSI uploaded a new video where he explained why he wants to see Logan defeat the 50-0 boxing legend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

“I can’t believe this is the world we live in,” he said of the bout. “And I know a lot of people are going to be asking who do I want to win. Well, ladies and gentlemen, I want Logan to win.”

The news may be a bit surprising given the history between the two, who duked it out twice in the ring beforehand. While their first fight ended in a draw, KSI emerged the victor of their second bout, finally putting their long-standing beef to rest.

“I know, right? What?!” KSI laughed at his remark about wanting Logan to win. “I will always, until I die, be team YouTube. I will always support my fellow YouTuber. If it’s a YouTuber vs a mainstream guy, I’m always going to go for the YouTuber. I want Logan to win.”

For his part, Olatunji’s reasoning makes sense, viewing a Logan victory as win for YouTube as a whole.

“If Logan beats Mayweather… holy sh*t,” he swore. “That would literally destroy the internet. Oh God, that would be so ridiculous. I think there would be riots. People would be like, ‘bro, Mayweather is undefeated. He’s lost to Logan Paul who is a YouTuber!’”

However, while KSI may want Logan to pull off the upset, he doesn’t think he will actually will. “I don’t think any amount of training will get Logan prepared for the fight against arguably the best boxer in the world ever.”

KSI on Logan Paul fight
JJ Olatunji/YouTube
KSI doesn’t think Logan can win, but wants him to.

According to KSI, Mayweather will just wait, pick him off and win points. Furthermore, he doubted how Logan even thinks he could win, but recommends fighting as random as possible to throw the pro off his game.

We’ll have to see just what Logan has up his sleeve when the two step into the ring on February 20, 2021.