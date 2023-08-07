Fousey hit with second Twitch ban in less than a month

Internet star Fousey has been hit with yet another ban on Twitch, making it the second time he’s been suspended in less than a month’s time.

For over a decade, Fousey has been known for his high-quality YouTube content having amassed over 10 million subscribers on the platform.

He also has a budding Twitch channel as well with over 170k followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

On August 7, 2023, Fousey was hit with a mysterious ban on Twitch — his second suspension from the site in the last month.

Fousey banned on Twitch

While the exact reason of his ban is unknown at the time of writing, Fousey’s channel displays one of Twitch’s ban messages instead of the creator’s channel.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Twitch

The internet star has been 24/7 live streaming since July 1, 2023, according to TwitchTracker, and has had a few incidents happen on stream that may have potentially caused his ban.

On August 1, Fousey was singing a song when he repeated a racial slur that is used as a lyric and almost immediately issued an apology on Twitter.

Just a few days later, on August 6, Fousey revealed he was taking a break from streaming after a controversial stream with a “trafficked” woman went viral.

Fousey has yet to reveal the reason or length behind his latest ban, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as he does.

In the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.