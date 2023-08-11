Fousey hit with second Twitch ban in same week

Internet star Fousey has been hit with a second Twitch ban in the span of a week, having been banned on August 7 for using a “hateful slur.”

On August 7, 2023, Internet star Fousey — who also goes by FouseyTUBE on YouTube — was hit with a temporary ban on Twitch for saying a “hateful slur” on stream.

Having been unbanned on August 10, the streamer returned to his channel to continue the 24/7 broadcast.

On August 11, however, Fousey was hit with his second Twitch ban of the week — although the reason is currently unclear.

Fousey banned twice in same week

Just like his ban on August 7, Fousey’s channel no longer displays any aspect of his account. Instead, viewers are met with Twitch’s temporary ban message.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Twitch

The cause of this ban is unknown at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you when or if Fousey reveals the reason publicly.

We’ll keep an eye out on when his suspension gets lifted as well.

