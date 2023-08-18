Adin Ross swatted again just minutes after starting golf course stream

Kick star Adin Ross was swatted for the second time within a week mere minutes after starting up his IRL broadcast at a golf course.

Adin Ross is one of Kick’s most popular broadcasters, having signed with the platform earlier this year in an exclusive contract.

Since then, he’s been one of the faces of the platform — but internet stardom isn’t always sunshine and roses. On August 16, Ross was swatted while training in a boxing gym in Miami, Florida, alongside fellow creator Sneako.

Article continues after ad

Ross cut the broadcast off shortly thereafter and uploaded the VOD to YouTube, showing himself walking out of the gym to speak with officers as patrol cars gathered outside, lights flashing.

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 43:17)

That wouldn’t be the end of his troubles, by far. Just two days later, Ross decided to host another IRL stream at what appears to be a Topgolf location with fellow streamer Jynxi… but their broadcast didn’t last long.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross swatted again just two days after swatting at boxing gym

Just minutes after booting up the stream, Ross and company were informed by an employee that they’d been swatted.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

This marks the second time they’d been swatted in just two days, leaving the streamer visibly exasperated.

The attendant can be heard saying that police “came in with guns” before telling the group that they “had to go.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m sorry, bro,” Adin apologized. In another conversation, employees can be heard saying someone called in saying there was an “active shooter,” causing police to “come in, guns blazing.”

Article continues after ad

“I didn’t even get a swing in,” Ross lamented. “Why are people so weird, dude?”

This isn’t the first time Ross has been a victim of swatting, by far. In fact, the star was one of a few streamers who were swatted in a string of incidents last year, alongside broadcasters IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat.