Jake Paul discusses what Fouseytube needs to recover properly

Jake Paul updates viewers on Fouseytube after people found out that Jake helped pay for Fousey’s hospitalization.

On August, 10, Fousey made an appearance on Bradley Martin’s “Raw Talk” podcast and admitted to issues after the Deji boxing fight. Fouseytube stated that after his loss to Deji, the YouTube star went through some struggles, but Jake Paul paid for his hospitalization at a mental health facility.

A month later, in September, the younger Paul brother opened up about his relationship with Fouseytube and his thoughts on the situation on an episode of “BS w/ Jake Paul.”

Jake Paul speaks on the current Fouseytube situation

Jake Paul spoke on how he “silently helped Fouseytube get into rehab” and “helped him get his mind right.”

Despite mentioning that “I don’t really want to talk about it” and “it’s not really my stuff to talk about” Jake does give an update to viewers on the situation.

He mentions how Fouseytube is “in another facility right now” and that he has “tried to contact him to no avail.”

Jake pleads people to “continue to uplift him [Fousey]” and that he himself will try to “speak to and hopefully give him [Fousey] some guidance.”

Dexerto originally reported on the Jake Paul and Fouseytube interaction in August when Fousey first spoke about Jake Paul offering him help. The full podcast where Jake Paul updates viewers on the situation is on his BS w/ Jake Paul YouTube channel.

