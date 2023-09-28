Britney Spears sparks concern after dancing with knives in viral video

Britney Spears has sparked concern among her fans after uploading a video of herself erratically dancing with two knives.

Pop icon Britney Spears has remained a famous figure ever since her career began back in 1998 when she released ‘Baby One More Time.’

Though her work was put on hold in February of 2008 when her mental health put her in a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, she’s been able to make a comeback via social media, where she frequently shares videos of herself dancing.

However, after Spears recently uploaded a clip of herself erratically dancing with two knives, fans have expressed their concern for the pop star.

Instagram: britneyspears Britney Spears had some fans saying she should still be under conservatorship after she was seen dancing with knives.

Britney Spears urged fans to “lighten up” about dancing with knives

In Spears’ most recent Instagram video, she can be seen flailing around two knives while spinning in circles. Though she claimed the knives were fake, as she said she was getting ready for Halloween, fans flooded social media with concern for her livelihood.

One fan commented saying, “I’m very worried for Britney, where are the people who claim they love her?”

While another poked fun at the situation, saying, “Maybe conservatorship was right for her after all.”

Others continued to express their concern saying, “I feel terrible for her.” As well as, “I feel bad for her. She clearly had her childhood and upbringing ruined. Fame isn’t always the best thing for everyone. She probably would have been more normal if she wasn’t famous. Hope she figures things out and gets the help she needs.”

Though fans made their thoughts about Spears dancing with two knives known, she did turn her comments section off on her Instagram where the post was first uploaded. She also urged fans to “lighten up” about the knives in a following IG post, however, comments were also turned off for that as well.

Details about Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship

In 2008, Spears’ entire life took an unexpected turn when those closest to her placed her in a conservatorship, taking control of her career, lifestyle choices, and mental health treatment.

The conservatorship was enabled by a judge after Spears’ father and his colleagues alleged mental health concerns for Spears, essentially giving full control of her finances to those who were part of placing her in the conservatorship.

However, in 2020, fans began rallying for Spears, starting the ‘Free Britney Movement.’ This led to one of her first public statements in court the following year where she alleged mistreatment from those involved with her mental health plan.

Instagram: britneyspears Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended in 2021.

Spears’ legal bind finally came to an end in November 2021. She then, she began taking to social media to express herself with lengthy captions under videos of herself dancing in barely-there clothing.

Though some fans consistently express their concerns for Spears, the artist continues to frequently upload her dancing videos to social media, as she has been free from her 13-year conservatorship for almost two years.