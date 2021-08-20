Selena Gomez updates fans on whether she is planning to quit music

Selena Gomez in an interview with Elle Magazine revealed that she doesn’t think she could ever quit music despite telling Vogue that she was considering retiring from the music industry earlier this year.

Gomez said that despite earlier plans to quit music in the near future, she insisted that “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music” to Elle.

However, Gomez said that her reasons for considering it were still valid in her opinion. In the interview, she said” I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I’m doing the best I can, and it’s all about me. Sometimes, that can really get to me.”

In April 2021, Gomez told Vogue “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music” saying she wanted to focus more time on her acting and producing.

At the time, Gomez said her reasons for considering quitting music was because “it’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.”

Gomez also said at the time that she wanted to take a step back from social media saying “I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done.”

She said that after she made that decision, she could see “my life in front of me was my life, and I was present, and I could not have been more happy about it.”

Speaking on the subject for Elle in August 2021, Gomez was still sticking to her guns saying “This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it – I just put it down” and that doing so was “such a relief.”

Selena Gomez’s music career

Gomez is known for her hit singles such as ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ featuring Charlie Puth, “The Heart Wants What It Wants”, “Same Old Love”, and “Hands to Myself.” She’s also one of the top musicians on TikTok with 32.7 million followers.

Olivia Rodrigo recently spoke out about how Gomez had helped her with the transition from Disney star to a mainstream music artist.

She was also an executive producer on the hit Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’. In March 2021, she released her first Spanish-language EP titled ‘Revelacíon’ which went on to receive critical acclaim and is Gomez’s highest reviewed album on Metacritic.