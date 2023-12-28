How old is Britney Spears?

Britney Spears began her career in her late teens and became one of the biggest names in pop music. But how old is she now?

From humble beginnings in Louisiana, Britney Spears rose to prominence in the late ’90s with a series of smash singles, electric dance videos, and blockbuster albums. “…Baby One More Time” started it all and set the stage for her 1999 debut album of the same name. She was 17. Over the years, she’s released nine studio albums and sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

As Spears’ star began to burn bright, so did the paparazzi camera flashes. The tabloids couldn’t get enough of her, documenting every part of her life from the dizzying highs to rock-bottom lows. As the pressure in the spotlight mounted, Spears spiraled and had a nervous breakdown, shaving her head in a public display.

She was then infamously entered into a conservatorship, wherein her father Jamie Spears was given control over her life, money, and decision-making. She spent the next decade-plus under lock and key, leading to the Free Britney movement. A judge eventually ruled to end the conservatorship in 2021, and she reentered her life as a free woman.

When was Britney Spears born?

Over the next few years, Britney Spears reclaimed her sense of agency and rediscovered her identity through writing her acclaimed memoir. She only dabbled in making music with the Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer,” much to fans’ delight. Spears’ last studio album arrived in 2016, and it was called Glory, lauded as among the best releases of her career.

Throughout all the highs and lows, Spears has emerged as strong as ever. Now 42 years old, the singer (born December 2, 1981) eyes a far brighter future full of opportunities. Whether she returns to Las Vegas for another residency, releases new music and tours, or decides to live a quiet life, the Britney Army will be there every step of the way.

