Justin Timberlake spotted working in Target in viral TikTok

‘Cry Me a River’ singer Justin Timberlake seems to have been spotted working in Target in a TikTok that is beginning to go viral.

The reason why Timberlake is working in Target is unknown, though some in the comments believed the move might be a publicity stunt.

A video, posted by user Douglas Anthony (@dougyanthony), shows Timberlake appears to be working behind the till in a parker coat and hat. The video is captioned “Justin Timberlake said post this for the naysayers.” There was also a hashtag used in the video which reads “#HesaidnohateandhewillstartaTikTok.”

Timberlake’s appearance in the TikTok seems to be a joke both because of Timberlake’s lack of a work uniform and that Douglas and Timberlake are friends.

Advertisement

In the video, Timberlake can be seen putting a pack of chewing gum back on the shelf after scanning it for Douglas. In other videos on Douglas’ account, Timberlake appears in two videos. Timberlake currently doesn’t have his own TikTok account.

Click here if the video does not load

One features Timberlake and Anthony dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE’ in a car park in Colorado while another shows the pair dancing to the same song while Timberlake does some hand movements at the camera.

The videos seem to be picking up steam with over 250,000 views between the three videos. By contrast, Anthony’s videos without Timberlake range between 3100 to 8100 views.

Advertisement

Timberlake is a regular visitor to Colorado, particularly during the ski season, with the singer and wife Jessica Biel being spotted in the state several times.

Justin Timberlake is the best performing male artist on Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 and is known for his hit singles ‘Cry Me A River’, ‘Suit & Tie’, ‘Mirrors’ and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’. He’s also acted in films like the ‘Social Network’ about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Timberlake has recently gotten into hot water over his relationship with Britney Spears and previous allegations he’d made that Spears cheated on him. This happened after a documentary by the New York Times was released and Timberlake later apologized.