FaZe Swagg shows off rare $30k sneaker collection with Off White Jordans & Dior 1s - Dexerto

FaZe Swagg has become one of the most prolific Warzone players in the world, and is celebrating in serious style if his insane sneaker collection is anything to go by.

Swagg has become a huge name on YouTube with his Call of Duty gameplays, but the release of Warzone really helped him blow up further.

He’s one of the top 10 highest earning players in the CoD battle royale title, including winning both Toronto Ultra $100k tournaments in August 2020 and March 2021.

Naturally, Swagg has done what any other sneakerhead would, and is putting his hard-earned money towards making sure his collection is second to none. To his credit, he’s doing a pretty good job of it too.

FaZe Swagg’s $30k sneaker collection

In his March 12 YouTube upload, Swagg shows off his collection, claiming that it costs around $30,000 — providing StockX prices for each and every one along the way.

The collection features some of the rarest sneakers you could find. Including multiple pairs of rare Jordans, SB Dunks and even the Dior Jordan 1s, here’s what Swagg showed off:

Nike Air Force 1 VLONE

Balenciaga Speed Trainer

Air Jordan 11 University Blue

Adidas NMD Hu Pharrell

Adidas Human Race NMD Pharrell (Holi Festival)

Air Jordan 1 Bred

Air Jordan 1 Shattered Backboard 3.0

Air Jordan 4 Union

Nike Kobe 5 Bruce Lee

Adidas NMD R1 Pharrell

Jordan Hydro Slide 12 OVO

Air Jordan 12 OVO

Nike SB Dunk Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunky

Nike Air Max 97 MSCHF x INRI Jesus Shoes

Air Jordan 1 x Off-White University Blue

Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott

Air Jordan 1 x Dior

The Dior Jordan 1s alone are worth almost $10,000 (Canadian) and are by far the most expensive pair in Swagg’s collection.

The Off-White Jordan 1s are little over $2000 while others, such as the Air Max 97s, Ben & Jerry’s Dunks and Travis Scott Jordan 1s are all around $1-2k.

Needless to say, Swagg will be the envy of any collector watching this, and we can’t imagine what his collection will be worth in years to come.