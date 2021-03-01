How to watch $100K Toronto Ultra Warzone Tournament: Stream, teams, format

The CDL’s Toronto Ultra are hosting another $100K Warzone Payout tournament, this time for Season 2. From the Twitch stream to schedule, format and most stacked teams, here’s everything you need to keep up with the action.

Team Aydan are early favorites given 2021 win streak.

Two days of action, March 1 and 2, 2021.

Traditional Trios Kill-Race format, with prized Bounty incentives.

Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone tourney: Stream



The official stream can be found on Call of Duty’s Twitch channel, but most of the game’s biggest players will also be streaming on their own channels — like Aydan and Tommey.

Advertisement

Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone tourney: Schedule & format

The Ultra’s $100K Warzone tournament will take place across two days: Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2, 2021. On each day, the matches will start playing at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. GMT).

Read more: Freaky Warzone glitch adds a third player to the Gulag

The format follows traditional kill-race rules, with some timing and scoring tweaks.

Advertisement

Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone tourney: Teams & players

While not all of the teams have been finalized just yet, some obvious star groupings have already been announced. Team Aydan and Team Tommey stand out as early favorites, as each includes numerous players who have won tournaments over the past couple months.

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the big event, a number of stacked teams are expected to be announced — after which we’ll update the list here.