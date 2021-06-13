FaZe Jarvis stuns fans with KO win at TikTok vs YouTube event - Dexerto

YouTuber FaZe Jarvis blew fans away when he scored a knockout victory over TikToker Michael Le, sharing his delight about the win on social media.

For months the anticipation for the TikTokers vs. YouTubers event was building, with many fans waiting with baited breath to see whether their favorite creator would take home a win. The event certainly seemed to exceed many viewers’ expectations, with some exciting moments and controversies making the night a particularly eventful one.

In the headline fight against Bryce Hall, Austin McBroom ended up walking away with the victory — but the main fight wasn’t all fans were focused on.

YouTuber FaZe Jarvis managed to score an unexpected knockout victory over TikToker Michael Le in the second round of their bout, and many were surprised with the 18-year-old’s clean KO. Jarvis scored the 3rd win of the night for team YouTube.

In his post-fight interview, he said: “This sh*t doesn’t feel real right now. All of this right now, everyone here, I’m in front of a crowd of I don’t know how many people, I feel insane, I just feel like screaming from the top of my lungs.”

The post match interview with FaZe Jarvis pic.twitter.com/Mdzrwkqtna — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 13, 2021

THIS PICTURE SAYS IT ALL pic.twitter.com/p8rPkOoa7F — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) June 13, 2021

When asked what he thought about his KO victory, he explained: “I seen it in my head, I’ve been manifesting it, I’ve been visualizing this and I made it happen second round.” He added that he “100%” sees himself continuing with boxing in the future.

On Twitter, Jarvis sent “big respect” to Michael for taking part and “putting on a f**king show” with him, and thanked all of his fans that tuned in to watch, adding “tonight was one for the books.”

Big respect to @justmaiko we both came out there put are everything into training the past few months & you could see it, we put on a fucking show for our fans and I hope you guys enjoyed it. I fucking love all of you that came & supported your boy❤️ tonight was one for the books — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) June 13, 2021

While many viewers were happy about the results of the fight between Michael and Jarvis, there was outrage about Tayer Holder and AnEsonGib’s fight being declared a draw, leading to the word “robbed” trending on social media.

You can view the full results from the event here.