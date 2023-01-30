Floyd Mayweather taunts and mocks YouTuber Jarvis in sparring session

YouTuber and former FaZe Clan member Jarvis was trolled by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during their sparring session.

Jarvis has been on an almost two-year hiatus since his last bout — also doubling as his debut. However, the 21-year-old is gearing up for his return to the ring.

After signing a multi-fight deal, the Fortnite star is now preparing to feature as one of the High Stakes Tournament fighters in Kingpyn’s first YouTube boxing tournament.

While it’s unclear when he’ll be getting in the ring, or who he’ll be facing for that matter, Jarvis was recently seen sparring with Floyd Mayweather — and in typical fashion, the 50-0 boxer had his fun.

Floyd Mayweather trolls Jarvis while sparring

During their brief encounter, Mayweather was seen taunting and trash-talking as he ran circles and danced around the young boxer while sparring — and fans couldn’t hold back with their jokes.

“This is playing to mayweather not sparring lol but props to jarvis,” one fan wrote. “floyd just taking the p*** out of him,” said another.

The YouTuber even jumped in on the jokes himself: “Floyd trash talking me the whole time and there’s nothing I can do about it,” he joked. “Still can’t believe that’s me lol.”

While some poked fun at the former FaZe Clan member, many noted how he looked in good form. “Jarvis looks sharp, he’s clearly hesitant because it’s Floyd but I’m excited to see him fight again,” said one.

“@liljarviss appears to be incredibly sharp, especially after 18 months out of the ring. It looks like he’s kept his foot on the gas ever since his last fight,” wrote another.

It’s currently unclear when we’ll see him back in the ring properly, but fans are certainly excited.