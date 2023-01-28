Jarvis spars Floyd Mayweather after almost two-year hiatus from boxing

Former FaZe Clan member Jarvis has sparred with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather after a nearly two-year hiatus from the ring.

It seems as if we’ll be seeing Jarvis touching gloves again soon. While the 21-year-old has continued to be fairly active on YouTube with occasional boxing videos, it’s been almost two years since his last bout.

Also doubling as his debut fight, Jarvis made quick work of his opponent Michael Le with an early second-round knockout, and fans have been waiting his return to influencer boxing ever since. Now, it finally looks like the former Fortnite star may be gearing up for a future bout.

In a January 28 tweet, Jarvis shared a photo of him sparring with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, adding that a new video with the boxing legend is coming soon.

“I just boxed Floyd Mayweather,” he wrote. “new video soon.”

After being seen sparring with Mayweather, many have quickly speculated that the YouTuber will be making an imminent return to the ring.

Fans suggested a ton of potential matchups for the ex-FaZe Clan member, posing that he steps in the ring with the likes of some big names such as Deji, Bryce Hall or even Alex Wassabi.

“Jarvis needs to come back into the scene, I wonder what weight class he’d fight in though,” one fan wrote.

However, while fans pointed out the difference in weight classes between the suggested fighters, many noted how Jarvis looks like he’s on a new level.

It’s unclear what Jarvis’ intentions are, but fans are certainly excited about his return.