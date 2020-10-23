FaZe Clan reveal FaZe 5’s Top 100 finalists & next recruitment steps - Dexerto

FaZe Clan’s FaZe 5 recruitment is nearing its finale, as 95 of the final top 100 candidates have officially been revealed. Next, the community will be able to select the five remaining content creators before FaZe announces the top 100’s challenge on Monday, October 26.

Back in August, FaZe Clan set the gaming world ablaze with a #FaZe5 challenge that gives everyone a chance to sign up and compete to become one of five new recruits to the organization in 2020.

After months of deliberations and countless submissions, FaZe have tried to trim the finalists down to a top 100 before moving on to the next round of the challenge. But, as it turns out, the deciders are struggling to finish off their list and want to enlist the public for some help.

In a brand-new, highly anticipated hype video, FaZe announced 95 finalists with submission videos and highlights overlaid on some heavy, uptempo electronic music. Then, FaZe CBass explains what’s next.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the content creators who made the final cut seem to be avid gamers focused on Call of Duty, Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends. But there is some diversity, as fans might notice some highlights of Fall Guys, but then also visual art, music, and even clothing design.

Some of Call of Duty: Warzone’s more successful streamers and competitors also made the cut, as Nio, SuperEvan, and WarsZ all made the top 95. It’s not all high-level FPS streamers though, as the FaZe boys appear to have cast a wide net for the newest batch of recruits.

Among the more interesting content creators who are reaching the next round, the six-year-old Rowdy Rogan and MontoyaTwinz (Mya and Myka Montoya) are easy standouts. (It remains unclear if the Montoyas would take up one or two spots if they get into the final five.)

After flying through 95 impressive candidates, CBass cuts in to let people know that the list is too hard to cap off.

“Everything we’ve looked through, we’ve been impressed by. We’ve sat through and watched absolutely everything we can and the honest truth is that there are way more than 100 people who are deserving of moving on to the next round of this challenge.”

Since the boys in red, black, and white can’t choose the final five, they’re allowing the community to do so. If fans have a creator who didn’t make the top 100, but deserves to, then they just need to hashtag “FaZe5” on Twitter and tag said creator. Then, on Monday, October 26, the official top 100 and next steps will be announced.