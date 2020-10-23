 FaZe Clan reveal FaZe 5’s Top 100 finalists & next recruitment steps - Dexerto
FaZe Clan reveal FaZe 5’s Top 100 finalists & next recruitment steps

Published: 23/Oct/2020 23:20

by Theo Salaun
faze5 top 100 faze clan
Youtube, @FaZeClan

FaZe faze clan

FaZe Clan’s FaZe 5 recruitment is nearing its finale, as 95 of the final top 100 candidates have officially been revealed. Next, the community will be able to select the five remaining content creators before FaZe announces the top 100’s challenge on Monday, October 26.

Back in August, FaZe Clan set the gaming world ablaze with a #FaZe5 challenge that gives everyone a chance to sign up and compete to become one of five new recruits to the organization in 2020. 

After months of deliberations and countless submissions, FaZe have tried to trim the finalists down to a top 100 before moving on to the next round of the challenge. But, as it turns out, the deciders are struggling to finish off their list and want to enlist the public for some help.

In a brand-new, highly anticipated hype video, FaZe announced 95 finalists with submission videos and highlights overlaid on some heavy, uptempo electronic music. Then, FaZe CBass explains what’s next.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the content creators who made the final cut seem to be avid gamers focused on Call of Duty, Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends. But there is some diversity, as fans might notice some highlights of Fall Guys, but then also visual art, music, and even clothing design.

Some of Call of Duty: Warzone’s more successful streamers and competitors also made the cut, as Nio, SuperEvan, and WarsZ all made the top 95. It’s not all high-level FPS streamers though, as the FaZe boys appear to have cast a wide net for the newest batch of recruits.

Among the more interesting content creators who are reaching the next round, the six-year-old Rowdy Rogan and MontoyaTwinz (Mya and Myka Montoya) are easy standouts. (It remains unclear if the Montoyas would take up one or two spots if they get into the final five.)

After flying through 95 impressive candidates, CBass cuts in to let people know that the list is too hard to cap off. 

“Everything we’ve looked through, we’ve been impressed by. We’ve sat through and watched absolutely everything we can and the honest truth is that there are way more than 100 people who are deserving of moving on to the next round of this challenge.”

Since the boys in red, black, and white can’t choose the final five, they’re allowing the community to do so. If fans have a creator who didn’t make the top 100, but deserves to, then they just need to hashtag “FaZe5” on Twitter and tag said creator. Then, on Monday, October 26, the official top 100 and next steps will be announced.

Joe Rogan announces new date for Kanye West podcast appearance

Published: 23/Oct/2020 23:14

by Virginia Glaze
Joe Rogan and Kanye West embrace in a cheerful photo.
Instagram: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan

It looks like things are back on for Joe Rogan and Kanye West, who was slated to appear on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience on October 23 — before the podcast was abruptly canceled due to health issues among staff.

Fans have been itching to see Yeezus make an appearance on the JRE for quite some time, as has Joe Rogan, himself, although things never seemed to pan out perfectly for the celebrity pair.

However, Kanye West abruptly tweeted out about wanting to join the show on October 17, giving listeners high hopes that one of rap’s most controversial figures would be opening up in one of the world’s most popular podcasts to date.

The two were slated for an episode on October 23 before disaster struck, as Joe Rogan revealed in an October 19 Instagram post.

Claiming that producer Jamie had tested positive, Rogan canceled all appearances for the week in an attempt to keep his crew and guests healthy — but it looks like the show is still on the road, as told by another Instagram post on October 23.

According to Rogan, the episode starring Kanye West will drop Saturday, October 24 at 12PM Texas time (Central Daylight Time) — that’s 10AM PST and 1 PM EST.

“Oh yeah we did!” Rogan said of the upcoming episode. “Beyond my expectations, and I think people are going to have a much better understanding and appreciation of how this man thinks. I really enjoyed talking to him, and we had a lot of fun.”

West has recently been shrouded in some controversy due to wanting to run for US President, with wife Kim Kardashian also coming under fire for endorsing him.

This certainly sets the stage for a unique interview perfect for the environment of the Joe Rogan Experience, which features all manner of guests.

With some listeners claiming this next episode might truly “break the internet,” it stands to reason that everyone is hyped up to tune in — but there’s no telling if it will spawn such viral moments as Elon Musk smoking some Mary Jane in the studio.