FaZe Clan’s Ewok comes out as transgender on National Coming Out Day - Dexerto

FaZe Clan’s Ewok comes out as transgender on National Coming Out Day

Published: 11/Oct/2020 22:29 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 1:05

by Theo Salaun
FaZe Clan’s Soleil ‘Ewok’ Wheeler has celebrated National Coming Out Day by officially coming out as transgender and bisexual, making the 15-year-old streamer the first transgender guy on a T1 esports organization.

In July 2019, Ewok, a successful deaf Fortnite streamer, became the first girl to ever join FaZe Clan. A little over a year later, he has taken October 11’s National Coming Out Day as an opportunity to open up about his gender and sexuality following years of discomfort.

Ewok took to Twitter to post the announcement, explaining that the past eight years were a personal struggle for him. While nervous about going public with his decision, Ewok states that this announcement is an effort to be true to himself, honest with his fans, and, hopefully, an opportunity to educate and impact others.

It appears that his impact on others is manifesting, as a swell of support and compassion for Ewok’s decision has vastly outweighed the predictable trolls in replies to his tweet.

In his TwitLonger, Ewok introduces that he is transgender (FTM), should be referred to with male pronouns now (He/Him), and is also bisexual. Further, he delves into a little history of this decision as a means to explain the thought that’s gone into it.

I want to be open about it and educate people, but feel comfortable with myself. I never felt right in [a girl’s] body and struggled. When I was 11 years old, I dressed up like a boy and grabbed some of my little brother’s clothes. I took pictures. For [the] past eight years, I never was truly happy with myself and struggled.”

With a September tweet, Ewok announced that he was a “new Ewok” with a brand-new haircut.

Ewok had around 200,000 followers on Twitch, streaming with the likes of superstars DrLupo and Ninja, when he was signed to FaZe back in 2019. As such a tremendous, positive force within the gaming community, fans should be thrilled to hear and support Ewok as he prioritizes his own mental wellbeing and transitions.

“I was frustrated and angry at myself. I am working on it and I am getting better … I know the transition and stuff will be tough for me. I am nervous as hell … I truly appreciate it if you support. It means the world to me. Thank you. Thank you for being patient with me.”

It has been encouraging to see the overwhelming support for Ewok as he goes public with his transition. Fans of the streamer will continue being able to follow him on YouTube and Twitch, while thousands have already congratulated him on coming out across Twitter and Instagram.

Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand announce new ‘OTK’ streaming org

Published: 12/Oct/2020 1:03

by Bill Cooney
Asmongold, Mizkif, and Esfand have joined forces to start a new organization aimed at bringing like-minded content creators together, which they have dubbed ‘OTK’ – or, more formally, ‘One True King.’

The trio are all well-known Twitch personalities in their own right, and are some of the biggest names in World of Warcraft on the site, as well. Joining them as co-founders are fellow streamer Tipsout and former esports host Rich Campbell.

All five of them have worked extensively together during their online careers, which served as both the foundation for their friendship and the new OTK org.

“We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general,” Asmon said in the announcement video below. “We talked about it, we talked about it, we talked about it, that’s all we did.”

WoW will certainly be heavily featured, but the founders made it clear it won’t be the main focus, and that they’re open to all kinds of streamers and content creators getting on board.

OTK has even already recruited a full esports team in an unspecified game, which will be announced on Mizkif’s Twitch channel during a late-night Oct 11 stream.

As we mentioned though, OTK won’t be simply an esports org by itself. At several times, Asmon and other founding members referred to it as a “network” of streamers and content creators who all want to collaborate together, which makes sense, since its full name is actually the “OTK Network.”

More recruits and signings are sure to be announced by OTK and the founders themselves in the weeks to come, so it’s probably wise to keep an eye on their socials and Twitch streams to keep up to date on the latest news.

As for what esport the org could be dipping its toes in to start with, WoW is the obvious choice, but there are plenty of potential games and even more teams that would be happy for a shot with OTK.  For now, all fans can do is watch and wait while this newest entertainment powerhouse lifts off.