Stranger Things’ Grace Van Dien wants “streamer sitcom” with Twitch stars

Stranger Things actress and Twitch star Grace Van Dien says she wants a “streamer sitcom” with some of the internet’s top broadcasters.

Grace Van Dien stole hearts all over the world thanks to her performance as Chrissy in Stranger Things Season 4.

Since then, she’s started streaming on Twitch under the name ‘BlueFille,‘ and now broadcasts with some of the s most prominent entertainers in the streaming world like Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Pokimane.

Van Dien recently explained that she prefers to focus on Twitch streaming over acting after being given an inappropriate proposition from a film producer, saying, “With streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc.”

Netflix Chrissy has become a fan-favorite after her appearance in Stranger Things.

On March 14, she published a video detailing her experience acting in Stranger Things, where she also brought up her current exploits in the Twitch scene.

Stranger Things’ Chrissy actress wants a “streamer sitcom” show on Twitch

According to Van Dien, she likes Twitch because it’s not scripted and she has “full, total control over what I’m doing, what I’m saying, who I’m talking to, hanging out with.”

“I love both [acting and streaming],” she said. “I hope to find a good medium between both worlds.”

That being said, she’s game to combine the two, joking that she’d love to see a Twitch sitcom with some of the site’s top talent.

“I love streaming with Pokimane and Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Tarik. Ah, god, I love all of my streaming friends so much! When I build a squad for a lobby, it feels like I’m casting my own thing. I know who’s gonna act like what.”

“It does feel like a TV show with different characters. But more like a sitcom. Not a sci-fi thriller. Yeah, it feels like a sitcom. That’s so cool. There’s definitely character development with streaming, and there’s relationship development, friendship development.”

(Topic begins at 10:51)

“Wow, I really love comparing it to a sitcom. We should really have a sitcom of streamers now! You know, where we have the local pub we all go to and just sit and talk.”

While it doesn’t look like a steamer sitcom is in the works currently, a few big streamers are making headway into Hollywood very soon, with Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy set to star in Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming film ‘The Family Plan.’