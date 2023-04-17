Grace Van Dien reveals why she prefers hanging out with streamers over actors

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien explained why she finds it easier to bond with streamers instead of other actors in a tell-all Twitch broadcast.

Fans might recognize Grace Van Dien from her performance as Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4.

(Warning: Stranger Things spoilers ahead!)

The blonde, doe-eyed actress stole hearts as the sweet cheerleader before ultimately meeting her end in the Season’s very first episode — but despite her short stint in the viral Netflix series, she quickly became a fan favorite.

Following her success on the show, Van Dien started catching eyes on Twitch, where she streams under the name ‘Blue Fille.’ Since then, Van Dien has actually admitted that she prefers streaming on Twitch over acting after having some unpleasant experiences with producers on past films.

Grace Van Dien played the beloved Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things’ Grace Van Dien prefers bonding with Twitch streamers instead of actors

Now, she’s opening up more about her affinity for streaming, explaining in a recent broadcast why she prefers hanging out with other Twitch streamers over certain actors in Hollywood.

“I feel like I bond easier with streamers than with actors, because some actors take themselves so seriously,” she explained. “They take the occupation so seriously. I’m like, ‘It’s not that deep, man.’ Streamers, they don’t give a sh*t. They’re like, ‘Yeah I play video games for a living.’ Who gets to do that? It’s weird. It’s bizarre. Streamers are really chill.”

“Actors are like, ‘Yeah, my craft is like, really important to me.’ I even had a moment where I was like, ‘I just wanna do something that matters.’ I’ve seen a few movies that have made me cry and that I related to so hard, but how often do you get to do that? Not that often.”

“Streaming, I get to connect with these people, with you guys, every day, and it’s real. And it’s on whatever emotional level I want it to be on at any given moment.”

In particular, Van Dien mentioned Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, and Pokimane, all of whom she streams with on a somewhat-regular basis.

As previously mentioned, this is far from the first time Van Dien has opened up about her preference for streaming over acting. In fact, she even presented the award for Best FPS Streamer at the 2023 Streamer Awards, and has now become a major presence in the Twitch streaming scene.