Stranger Things’ Grace Van Dien focusing on Twitch over acting after producer’s sexual request

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien says she’s focusing on Twitch instead of acting because of bad experiences with producers in the movie business.

Though Grace Van Dien previously featured in a number of TV shows and movies, an appearance in Stranger Things Season 4 catapulted her to stardom.

As such, fans were surprised to learn that the actress played titles like Valorant and Fortnite on Twitch under the name of BlueFille.

She’s since amassed an impressive viewer base on the streaming platform, too, with over 280,000 followers. Still, some may find it surprising that Van Dien’s more focused on Twitch as opposed to her acting career.

Stranger Things star reveals why she spends more time on Twitch

During a recent live stream, Grace Van Dien told viewers she’s been turning down acting gigs to instead focus on streaming. The actress said she “didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people [she] had to work for” during her last few projects.

Van Dien added, “With streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc.” She went on to divulge the disturbing behavior she was subjected to by a producer on one of the last films she starred in.

According to the Stranger Things star, the movie producer in question convinced someone he was sleeping with to ask Van Dien about joining them for a threesome.

This upsetting ordeal, understandably, encouraged the Stranger Things star to rethink her acting career while also doubling down on her commitment to Twitch.

Beyond shifting more energy toward the BlueFille channel, it’s currently unclear what else the future may hold for the Chrissy Cunningham actress.