Fans stunned as Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-bff Jordyn Woods after years

Kylie Jenner and ex-bff Jordyn Woods have reunited, after their friendship came to an end when Woods was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The entire fiasco of Kylie-Jordyn-Khloe happened in 2019, when Woods was seen being intimate with Khloe’s then-boyfriend. The Good American founder and Tristan were dating at the time and were even expecting their first baby together.

Not only did the incident end Jordyn’s friendship with her long-time BFF Kylie, but with the Kardashian family as well. Both had even started a spin-off show of Keeping Up With The Kardashians together called, Life of Kylie.

However, recent paparazzi photographs have revealed that Woods may have got another chance from Kylie, as they were seen leaving together after a sushi-date.

Internet takes Jordyn’s side

Khloe had been receiving criticism for her choice of forgiving Tristan but not Jordyn as they felt like she was the only one being blamed for the cheating accusations.

Users have been sharing their thoughts on the latest update of Kylie and Jordyn rekindling their long-lost friendship as one wrote, “That’s right. if Khloe can take that cheating mf back, Kylie go get your best friend Jordyn back.”

While another shared similar sentiments and said, “Tbh good for them, Kylie didn’t deserve to lose her best friend just for Khloe to go back w he who shall not be named.”

However, some users also took Khloe’s side. “Khloe is her sister! What are you talking about? The main reason is that she betrayed her trust NOT KHLOE, Tristan, and Jordyns the one that made the mistake. so Khloe isn’t the reason. Jordyn is.”

What happened between Kylie-Khloe-Jordyn?

Their long-standing friendship came to a halt with the cheating allegations, which Jordyn denied initially, however, she came on Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith and addressed the rumors.

Woods revealed that she and Tristan did share a kiss as she said, “I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house], he did kiss me.”

However, this did not help matters as her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family came to an end with Khloe responding to the interview by writing on Twitter, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods??”

“If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, you ARE the reason my family broke up,” she said.

Khloe and Tristan’s co-parenting relationship

After the cheating drama, Khloe and the NBA player did break up briefly but came back together eventually only for them to separate for the good in 2021. The news of Tristan cheating on Khloe yet again and even fathering a child while Khloe and he was expecting their second baby.

In the new Hulu show, The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed the highs and lows of their relationship as she decided to co-parent her kids with the NBA player. They remain friends and continue to co-parent their kids together, despite the multiple cheating allegations.

Even in the latest episodes of the show, Khloe talked about the situation with Tristan with her mother, Kris Jenner, and said, “Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side.”

She also explained, “What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to ‘punish’ him because I’m not getting back with him.”