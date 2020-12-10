 TikToker Abby Roberts & Yungblud fuel dating rumors with flirty TikTok - Dexerto
TikToker Abby Roberts & Yungblud fuel dating rumors with flirty TikTok

Published: 10/Dec/2020 16:36

by Alice Hearing
Abby Roberts TikTok Yungblud dating
TikTok: Abbyrartistry

TikToker Abby Roberts may have recently parted ways with fellow creator Noen Eubanks, but it looks as though she could already be dating rockstar Yungblud. 

19-year-old Abby Roberts is a TikTok sensation with more than 14 million followers, and a combined 747 million likes across all her videos, known for her incredible make-up looks and amazing cosplay.

She’s had a super successful year, having collaborated with mainstream celebrities including Liam Payne, other creators like CharlotteLooks, and moving to London just as 2020 is wrapping up.

She has also collaborated with musician Yungblud, who has made waves across the app with his own account, and as the pair are both from Yorkshire in the UK, it’s unsurprising that they’ve clearly hit it off.

Abby Roberts TikTok Yungblud dating
Instagram: Abby Roberts
Abby & Yungblud have often collaborated on TikTok

In October it was confirmed that Abby and TikToker Noen Eubanks had split up after spending most of their time apart during a global health crisis, and Abby alluded that Noen had been unfaithful as the reason for their dramatic breakup.

In the last week, after appearing in several different videos and Instagram stories getting pretty close, fans have begun to speculate that Yungblud and Abby have become an item. In November, Abby posted a series of pictures from a racy photoshoot to Instagram, underneath which Yungblud commented a number of heart-eye emojis.

@abbyrartistry@yungblud gave me a makeover 👀🖤♬ strawberry lipstick – YUNGBLUD


On Wednesday, December 9 a particularly flirtatious TikTok sent fans into meltdown once they realized their speculation could be a reality after all. In the video, the tables turn with the singer giving Abby a makeover and their faces get very close. Then at the end of the video, Abby kisses his cheek.

Abby’s close friend and flatmate Benji Krol commented underneath “You guys are too cute together,” leading some fans to take this as confirmation that they’re dating, with one person responding “This couple could save 2020!”

Others, however, were more suspicious with one person pointing out that the singer is known to be affectionate with his close friends: “Dom [Yungblud] kisses everyone.” Another added, “I kiss my guy friends and girl friends on the cheek all the time but yeah they would be cute as hell.”

With the rumors gathering pace, neither party has made any attempt to deny that they’re a couple and excited fans eagerly await confirmation.

Twitch streamer trolled after trying to prove she has a boyfriend

Published: 10/Dec/2020 15:55

by Georgina Smith
CodeMiko's Technician laughs with a hand to her head
Twitch: CodeMiko

The persona behind virtual Twitch streamer CodeMiko was pranked on stream after she tried to prove to her dubious chat that she has a boyfriend by calling him, only for him to pretend he was AI software.

When it comes to virtual streamers, the animated characters can seem so lifelike that it can be strange to think about how different the person behind the mask must be, and that can lead to some confusing scenarios.

CodeMiko is a virtual streamer who has become known for the huge scale of interactivity on her streams, with remarkable technology used to breathe life into the pastel personality.

Behind the scenes of it all is the creator nicknamed ‘The Technician,’ who often jumps on at the end of CodeMiko’s streams just to chat to her audience in the classic Just Chatting format.

CodeMiko on a livestream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with 50,000 followers on Twitch

In a December 9 stream, the Technician was finishing up a stream, and tried to explain to her viewers that she really does have a boyfriend in real life. One commenter said “stop leading us on and just admit you have a boyfriend,” to which she replied “I do! Chat just won’t believe me! I’m trying!”

“I will call him. I will call him right now. If I call him would you guys believe me?” she suggested. However, while the Technician was expecting to blow away her viewers with concrete proof, her boyfriend Brandon had other ideas in mind.

“Hello. Girlfriend. How was your day?” he replied, in a remarkably realistic AI style voice. The Technician was definitely confused, but laughed along to his fantastic impression. “What the f**k? Brandon, just tell chat that you’re real.”

“Haha. Yes. I am a real boyfriend,” he continued, leaving the streamer in stitches. The chat was loving Brandon’s perfect prank, and he kept persisting with the joke until he decided to switch to a customer service voice instead.

Viewers were definitely amused by the prank, and played along with it by continuing to tease the Technician in the chat, acting as if they still didn’t believe he was actually a real person.

The clip of the brilliant interaction now has over 48,000 views, and there’s no doubt CodeMiko’s viewers will be looking forward to another appearance from Brandon sometime soon.