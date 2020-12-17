Logo
Entertainment

Streamers baffled by Twitch ban on words like ‘simp’ and ‘virgin’

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:28

by Jacob Hale
Twitch ban words simp virgin incel, timthetatman nickmercs neekolul
Twitch: nickmercs, neekolul, timthetatman

Share

Twitch

Several streamers, esports pros and top influencers in the space have been left scratching their heads over Twitch’s bizarre decision to ban words like ‘simp’ and ‘virgin.’

The new policy was first announced on December 16 by Twitch COO Sara Clemens, with plans to come into action on January 22, during the company’s ‘Town Hall’ Twitch stream.

Clemens said: “Using terms like simp, incel, or virgin as an insult to negatively refer to another person’s sexual activity is not allowed under this new policy,” in an attempt to negate the effects of cyberbullying and negative behavior on the platform.

As you can imagine, the wider gaming and streaming community found this particular snippet of information very interesting and, for a large portion, actually rather funny.

Many of the best responses, though, came from those whom it would directly affect, so let’s take a look at what the streamers and influencers think of the ban.

Streamers & influencers react to Twitch ‘simp’ ban

JackSepticEye was one of the first to congratulate Twitch on finally ending toxicity online.

Meanwhile, top Call of Duty pro Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr had some very obvious issues with the change.

Aussie Lazarbeam called out the “incel” who made the decision, adding that “real men simp.”

Jacksfilms is going to have to seriously reconsider his stream themes…

100 Thieves’ Neekolul has realized she’ll need to change up her vocabulary a bit…

Finally, TimTheTatman took the opportunity to let his good friend NICKMERCS know how he felt about him.

So, there’s clearly some confusion over this new Twitch ban — most notably, why they’re even doing it in the first place.

It will be interesting to see how aggressively Twitch administers these new rules when they come into effect on January 22, especially given some of the response to certain bans and suspensions that have occurred in recent months, including the likes of Dr Disrespect and Forsen.

Entertainment

Twitch bans words like ‘simp’ and ‘virgin’ in surprise policy update

Published: 17/Dec/2020 4:49 Updated: 17/Dec/2020 9:34

by Isaac McIntyre
twitch simp ban under fire
Freepix / Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch is now banning users who write words like “simp,” “virgin,” and “incel” in chat, following new updates to the Amazon-owned platform’s terms of service, and warned they won’t hesitate to “take action” against repeat offenders.

The new policy, first shared on Twitter by Rod “Slasher” Breslau, is set to go into effect across the website on January 22. Once it has been officially enacted, any Twitch user who uses the terms “negatively” will face consequences, and possible permanent bans.

“Using terms like simp, incel, or virgin as an insult to negatively refer to another person’s sexual activity is not allowed under this new policy,” Sara Clemens, Twitch’s COO, explained during the platform’s “Town Hall” livestream.

“In addition to the policy change, we’re also proactively denying emotes that include the term ‘simp,’ and we will keep doing that [into 2021].”

While the ban on terms like “simp” and “incel” has taken the internet by storm on Dec. 16, there’s also a number of other words now banned in Twitch’s updated harassment policy.

Using any of these “sexually-focused terms” ⁠— including ‘whore’ and ‘virgin,’ two examples given by Twitch ⁠— in a repeated manner that “negatively targets” other users will result in a permanent ban from the Amazon-owned platform.

“Making derogatory statements about another person’s perceived sexual practices or morality” will also be a bannable offense once the policy begins in 2021.

Twitch users could be banned for using the word "simp" from January.
Twitch
Twitch users could be banned for using the word “simp” from January.

Twitch “simp” ban goes down like lead balloon

Needless to say, Twitch’s decision to target these words specifically ⁠— especially while the controversial DMCA saga is still not resolved ⁠— has gone down like a lead balloon with much of the streaming community across Twitch and Twitter.

The move has been dubbed by some “easily the most ridiculous thing ever,” while many popular Twitch streamers have come out in direct opposition to the change.

“Can’t imagine gamin’ with the boys and not roasting the shit out of em,” NICKMERCS joked, which earned him a reply of “virgin” from TimtheTatman. Courage agreed, however, adding they “may as well start gaming while muted.”

Neeko added she “needs to find a new word” to say on stream, and offered up “kings” as a replacement for ‘simps,’ and “manbaby” instead of ‘incel.’

Twitch has not yet confirmed how they will enforce the ban around “simp” and other now-banned words. Dexerto suspects it may fall to stream moderators, but that has not yet been confirmed by anyone from the Amazon-owned platform.

The new Twitch policy is set to begin at 10am PT on January 22, 2021.