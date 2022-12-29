Trisha Paytas responds to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ rumors

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

Influencer Trisha Paytas has responded to rumors that she will be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Trisha Paytas has a huge social media presence, with millions of followers across her YouTube channel, TikTok page, Instagram, and more.

On December 28, Twitter user RealBravoholic uploaded a post in which they claimed Paytas had signed on to join popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

This follows a tweet from the star earlier in the month in which she revealed she has an announcement coming in January, and another in which she responded to a user asking for her to appear on RHOBH.

The tweet has since garnered nearly 50,000 likes, and shortly after it started gaining traction, Trisha uploaded a TikTok reacting to the rumors.

“Everyone thinks this is my big announcement. It’s an announcement but not my big announcement,” she joked. “Also great photo they chose of me.”

“My tagline for the show will be this: ‘I may be the old biatch on TikTok, but I’m the youngest housewife in this zip code. 90210. I also have the most talent. Watch out Erika Jayne. It’s even more expensive to be me.'”

While some fans were hopeful that Trisha was being serious, it appears as though she was just joking, with executive vice president of communications and talent relations for NBCUniversal Jennifer Geisser telling Insider that there is no truth to the rumor that Trisha will be joining the show.

Regardless, many fans have said they love the idea of the influencer appearing on the show.

“I would definitely start watching if you’re on, don’t play,” one user wrote.

“No but like can we please make this happen!” commented another.

It appears that fans will still need to wait until January to find out what Trisha’s big announcement actually is.