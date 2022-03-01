Fake TikTok ‘skeleton brunch’ trend goes viral and fools everyone

TikTok is a hive for all sorts of viral trends and memes — but one of the most recent fads to take over the platform isn’t even real. Here’s what we know about ‘skeleton brunch.’

The term ‘skeleton brunch’ has been thrown around all across social media over the past few days.

Originally, netizens thought the term referred to a trend where TikTokers would film themselves wearing skeleton masks while partaking in some tasty breakfast foods.

Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. In fact, the meme never actually existed at all, and was completely manufactured for the lulz on Twitter.

Viral ‘Skeleton Brunch’ meme explained

The meme’s origins can be traced to Twitter user ‘bear_wrongdoer,’ who wrote a post using the term while comically “trying to think of a viral meme.”

The post immediately took off, sparking a slew of other viral responses using the phrase “skeleton brunch.”

However, it was some clever photoshop that really brought the so-called ‘trend’ into the mainstream.

Another comical Twitter user created a series of photoshopped headlines from existing publications like The New York Post and Insider warning parents of the “dangers” of the viral TikTok Skeleton Brunch trend.

This appeared quite similar to other dangerous TikTok trends from the past, including the likes of the now-defunct Milk Crate Challenge and the Nutmeg Challenge.

While Twitter may have fooled the internet, it’s since been revealed that the entire thing was just a joke that went viral. The Photoshop master behind the fake headlines claimed that “manufacturing content” like this was surprisingly easy to do.

“Took less than 23 hours since bear came up with it to force it into reality,” they said of the situation. “Twitter users undefeated.”

we did it, we fucking did it, we manufactured consent pic.twitter.com/MeLlQJ44tl — Dr. Economy Stonks (@DoctorPenisBoob) February 28, 2022

That isn’t to say you can’t have your own spooky skeleton brunch if you want – fake trends be darned!

This latest fad comes hot on the heels of another viral challenge taking over the video app called the MultiDimensional Anger Test.