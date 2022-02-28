TikTok users stunned at viral behind the scenes Chick-Fil-A clip

TikTok users have been left stunned after a viral video shows off a conveyor belt sending food to the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A.

You can find all kinds of videos on TikTok—the Social Media platform has it all. Including behind-the-scenes looks at kitchens and fast food drive-thrus.

One of these is Chick-fil-A, which seems to be busy no matter when you go. Sometimes, employees will even stand outside to take orders to speed things up.

Other times, the select Chick-fil-A location could even have a conveyor belt that delivers the food directly to the drive-thru attendant, as a new viral TikTok has revealed.

Conveyor belt at a Chick-fil-A leaves TikTok users stunned

Thanks to a TikTok that has garnered over 17 million views since its upload on February 25, users of the social media platform now have even more of an insight into the fast-food restaurant’s super-streamlined process.

The video shows off a conveyor belt that sends prepared food to the worker tending to the drive-thru.

Although it may seem efficient at first glance, many of the video’s commenters think otherwise.

“It seems like there’s a fast way to get get it there… I just can’t put my foot on it!” one person joked.

“Wouldn’t it be quicker to walk it there?” added another.

It wasn’t all ridicule and skepticism though as thanks to another comment, Chick-fil-A’s method got explained.

“This is so that they can have more drive-thru lanes. How do so many people not realize this is to get the food over lines of cars?”

The social media app that has it all never ceases to amaze as anything can go viral on it, even if it’s a conveyor belt at a drive-thru.