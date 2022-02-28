What is TikTok’s viral Multidimensional Anger Test?

TikTok users are going viral by taking the ‘Multidimensional Anger Test’ which claims to “map your experience of anger along multiple empirical dimensions.” Here’s how to take it for yourself.

Short-form video platform TikTok is well known for its host of trends, with new ones going viral just about every day. This can range from dances and songs, to challenges and filters, and users often garner hundreds of thousands of likes for participating.

The latest trend that’s blowing up on the platform has got people taking an anger test online and then sharing their results with their followers.

The test is called the ‘Multidimensional Anger Test,’ and according to IDR Labs where the test is hosted: “Drawing on the work of Dr. Judith M. Siegel, this test maps your experience of anger along multiple empirical dimensions.”

“Analyses of Siegel’s work have found the test to have good psychometric properties in the form of high validity and test-retest reliability. Consequently, the test is frequently used for research purposes and in clinical settings, where it has been shown to be relevant, not just to a person’s anger, but to their physical health and stress responses as well.”

How to take the Multidimensional Anger Test

To try taking the test for yourself, head to the test page on the IDR labs website, and scroll down to the questions.

For each of the 38 questions, move the slider on the scale from ‘disagree’ to ‘agree.’ Once you’ve answered all the questions, it will take you to the results page where you can compare your score to the population average.

It’s important to note that the test says: “The results of our online multidimensional anger test are provided ‘as-is’, and should not be construed as providing professional or certified advice of any kind.”

Some users are getting thousands of likes and views for sharing their scores on TikTok, as the trend spreads across the app.