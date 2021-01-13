Everything we know about Noah Beck's reality show, 'Noah Beck Tries Things' - Dexerto

TikTok star Noah Beck crashed into the spotlight early last year, and now, he’s getting his very own reality show with Viacom’s Awesomeness TV. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

Noah Beck is a hugely popular influencer across multiple platforms, although he’s best known for his status as a top-tier TikToker.

Breaking into the world of internet stardom in June of 2020 with Sway House, Beck has since made a name for himself in his own right, now boasting over 23 million followers on TikTok alone.

Since then, Beck has started dating Dixie D’Amelio, and on January 12, it was revealed that he’s even getting his own reality series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Beck (@noahbeck)

What is ‘Noah Beck Tries Things’ about?

‘Noah Beck Tries Things’ is the (humorously accurate) name of Noah’s upcoming reality show, which will feature the collegiate soccer player-turned-TikTok star on his journey through internet fame.

The show follows Beck from his introduction to the Los Angeles lifestyle just after kickstarting his career as an influencer, and will include a ton of hijinks along the way, featuring big names such as James Charles, Blake Gray, and, of course, Dixie D’Amelio.

As for what fans can expect the series to entail, it seems that Beck will be scouring Los Angeles to find his “thing,” and, as the show’s name implies, trying all manner of activities to achieve this goal — from “making diss tracks to DIY crafts.”

Where to watch Noah Beck Tries Things

Fans can tune into Noah Beck Tries things on Awesomeness TV’s digital platforms, which appear to include its official YouTube channel and website.

The show will kick off on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7 AM PST / 10 AM EST. Make sure to mark your calendars — this isn’t a broadcast that fans will want to miss out on!

Beck isn’t the only TikToker getting his own show, either; the D’Amelio family similarly announced their own upcoming reality show in December 2020, which will follow the group amid their daughters’ struggles with internet stardom.

It looks like TikTokers keep breaking into the mainstream — but the jury’s still out on whether or not their shows will live up to the hype.