Everything we know about Noah Beck's reality show, 'Noah Beck Tries Things' - Dexerto

Everything we know about Noah Beck’s reality show, ‘Noah Beck Tries Things’

Published: 13/Jan/2021 19:18

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Noah Beck

Noah Beck

TikTok star Noah Beck crashed into the spotlight early last year, and now, he’s getting his very own reality show with Viacom’s Awesomeness TV. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

Noah Beck is a hugely popular influencer across multiple platforms, although he’s best known for his status as a top-tier TikToker.

Breaking into the world of internet stardom in June of 2020 with Sway House, Beck has since made a name for himself in his own right, now boasting over 23 million followers on TikTok alone.

Since then, Beck has started dating Dixie D’Amelio, and on January 12, it was revealed that he’s even getting his own reality series.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noah Beck (@noahbeck)

What is ‘Noah Beck Tries Things’ about?

‘Noah Beck Tries Things’ is the (humorously accurate) name of Noah’s upcoming reality show, which will feature the collegiate soccer player-turned-TikTok star on his journey through internet fame.

The show follows Beck from his introduction to the Los Angeles lifestyle just after kickstarting his career as an influencer, and will include a ton of hijinks along the way, featuring big names such as James Charles, Blake Gray, and, of course, Dixie D’Amelio.

Noah Beck Tries Things new reality show
Awesomeness TV / Noah Beck
It looks like Noah Beck Tries Things will include a shirtless cooking competition… for some reason.

As for what fans can expect the series to entail, it seems that Beck will be scouring Los Angeles to find his “thing,” and, as the show’s name implies, trying all manner of activities to achieve this goal — from “making diss tracks to DIY crafts.”

Where to watch Noah Beck Tries Things

Fans can tune into Noah Beck Tries things on Awesomeness TV’s digital platforms, which appear to include its official YouTube channel and website.

The show will kick off on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7 AM PST / 10 AM EST. Make sure to mark your calendars — this isn’t a broadcast that fans will want to miss out on!

Noah Beck Tries Things new show
Awesomeness TV / Viacom
It looks like Noah’s new show will include some BTS of his relationship with Dixie, if this promotional image is anything to go by.

Beck isn’t the only TikToker getting his own show, either; the D’Amelio family similarly announced their own upcoming reality show in December 2020, which will follow the group amid their daughters’ struggles with internet stardom.

It looks like TikTokers keep breaking into the mainstream — but the jury’s still out on whether or not their shows will live up to the hype.

MrBeast teases exclusive membership club to raise money for bigger videos

Published: 13/Jan/2021 19:06

by Michael Gwilliam
Mr Beast shows off his phone
Instagram/Mrbeast

Mr Beast MrBeast

YouTube sensation MrBeast could be starting a new exclusive membership club to help fund even more insane videos and even MKBHD is interested.

Mr Beast is one of YouTube’s top stars, with over 50 million subscribers. With video topics ranging from massive giveaways to elaborate feats such as putting 1,000,000 Christmas lights on a house, it’s easy to see why he’s so popular.

Now, the entertainer is teasing a new membership club to raise money for bigger projects, and the response has been positive so far.

“I’ve been brainstorming how I can make extra money to do bigger videos,” MrBeast said on his extra Twitter account. “Thoughts on me doing a membership club with exclusive content?”

According to the YouTuber, this club could feature exclusive content like podcasts and occasional random videos just for subscribers.

The cost to join the club would be $10 a month, with all of the revenue going towards his bigger videos.

Fellow content creator Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee seemed very interested in the idea, replying to the hypothetical club pitch saying: “You should definitely do a podcast just talking YouTube and the social video game we all play.”

He then went on to invite MrBeast on his own podcast, with the YouTuber quickly accepting the invitation.

Patreon co-founder and CEO Jack Conte even chimed in with his own thoughts. “So if you use Patreon’s membership, what if we got you some Patreon stock that you could GIVE AWAY in your announcement vid?”

“Instead of cash, give out some equity in Patreon… just sayin’,” he added, though MrBeast has yet to respond publicly to the offer.

Aside from those two big names, fans themselves were a bit more divided. While some seemed down to spend $10 a month to join the club, others felt the price was a little too high.

“I wouldn’t pay for it personally, there’s so much good free stuff out there already and the limited amount of entertainment I watch,” one fan remarked.

In any case, it will be cool to see what MrBeast ends up actually doing and if this club ends up getting off the ground sometime in 2021.