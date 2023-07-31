Ethan Dolan engaged to longtime girlfriend Kristina Alice

YouTube star Ethan Dolan is now engaged to longtime girlfriend Kristina Alice, and fans couldn’t be happier for the couple.

Ethan Dolan is one half of the Dolan Twins, a prominent YouTube duo who gained immense popularity in the 2010’s.

However, following the death of their father in 2019, the Twins made a big change to their upload schedule and eventually claimed they were “moving on” from YouTube content in 2021.

Since then, the pair have been quiet on social media… but in 2023, they returned to social media with an announcement that they’re working on a short film called ‘Nothing Left to Give.’

YouTube star Ethan Dolan engaged to girlfriend Kristina Alice

It turns out that isn’t the end of their big announcements for the year, either. Just over a week later, Kristina Alice — longtime girlfriend of Ethan Dolan — revealed that she and her boo have officially gotten engaged.

Alice broke the news in an Instagram post on July 31, showing a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Ethan’s neck with her ring on full display.

Alice called it the “most special moment of my life” — and fans are definitely in agreement.

The post’s comment section is filled to the brim with happy messages congratulating the couple on their upcoming nuptials.

“Kicking my feet in the air right now,” one fan wrote. “This just made my day.”

“My jaw just dropped to the floor,” another said.

“Oh my goodness, I’m screaming!” another commented.

Although Ethan and Kristina were rumored to have been involved as far back as 2018, the couple officially started dating in 2019. It’s been nearly four years that they’ve been together, and fans couldn’t be happier that this duo is set on tying the knot.

This is the latest happy news to come from a long-term YouTube couple after Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg welcomed his son ‘Bjorn’ with wife Marzia earlier this month.