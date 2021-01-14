Dolan Twins announce they’re “moving on” from YouTube career after six years

The Dolan Twins have been a longtime presence on YouTube, with both influencers amassing an impressive 10 million subscribers on their shared account — but after all this time, they’re calling it quits.

The Dolan Twins — made up of fraternal twins Ethan and Grayson Dolan — have garnered quite a fanbase over their six and a half years on YouTube.

Generally hailed as a positive presence on the platform, the Twins became known for being part of the “sister squad” with fellow YouTubers James Charles and Emma Chamberlain before the group split apart nearly two years ago.

Despite their large following and successful career as influencers, the Twins announced in a January 14 episode of their podcast series, ‘Deeper with the Dolan Twins,’ that they are permanently quitting YouTube.

“We are not moving on from YouTube because we have a lack of appreciation for you guys,” they clarified. “Your support over the past six …years of our lives has been… I can’t even explain the level of appreciation we have for you. Really.”

It seems that the brothers have not been feeling the usual passion for their work, expressing that they hope to move on to more challenging prospects that fuel their creative fire.

“This is life, and I do think that all good things come to an end at some point or another, and this is that point,” they added. “…We want to move on to bigger and better things that are gonna be more of a challenge for us.”

“With YouTube, it was our main goal to spread positivity. But a lot of people were recognizing that I wasn’t the same positive ‘light’ that I was in the videos, previously. My heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

Although they’re quitting their regular uploads, it seems the Twins won’t completely wipe their presence off YouTube; the duo claimed they will continue to work on their podcast, which they will post to the platform on a weekly basis.

Thus far, it doesn’t seem like their fanbase is too surprised by this development, with many viewers sounding off in the comments that they’d seen this coming for quite some time.

We can only wish the Twins luck in their future endeavors as they — and a slew of other high-profile creators — seek to start a new path in life.