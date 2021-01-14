Logo
Dolan Twins announce they’re “moving on” from YouTube career after six years

Published: 14/Jan/2021 23:17

by Virginia Glaze
The Dolan Twins announce they are quitting YouTube
YouTube: DeeperWithTheDolanTwins

Dolan Twins

The Dolan Twins have been a longtime presence on YouTube, with both influencers amassing an impressive 10 million subscribers on their shared account — but after all this time, they’re calling it quits.

The Dolan Twins — made up of fraternal twins Ethan and Grayson Dolan — have garnered quite a fanbase over their six and a half years on YouTube.

Generally hailed as a positive presence on the platform, the Twins became known for being part of the “sister squad” with fellow YouTubers James Charles and Emma Chamberlain before the group split apart nearly two years ago.

Despite their large following and successful career as influencers, the Twins announced in a January 14 episode of their podcast series, ‘Deeper with the Dolan Twins,’ that they are permanently quitting YouTube.

“We are not moving on from YouTube because we have a lack of appreciation for you guys,” they clarified. “Your support over the past six …years of our lives has been… I can’t even explain the level of appreciation we have for you. Really.”

It seems that the brothers have not been feeling the usual passion for their work, expressing that they hope to move on to more challenging prospects that fuel their creative fire.

“This is life, and I do think that all good things come to an end at some point or another, and this is that point,” they added. “…We want to move on to bigger and better things that are gonna be more of a challenge for us.”

“With YouTube, it was our main goal to spread positivity. But a lot of people were recognizing that I wasn’t the same positive ‘light’ that I was in the videos, previously. My heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

Although they’re quitting their regular uploads, it seems the Twins won’t completely wipe their presence off YouTube; the duo claimed they will continue to work on their podcast, which they will post to the platform on a weekly basis.

Thus far, it doesn’t seem like their fanbase is too surprised by this development, with many viewers sounding off in the comments that they’d seen this coming for quite some time.

We can only wish the Twins luck in their future endeavors as they — and a slew of other high-profile creators — seek to start a new path in life.

Charly Jordan responds after outrage for allegedly lip-syncing racial slur

Published: 14/Jan/2021 19:38

by Virginia Glaze
Charly Jordan responds to backlash over allegedly mouthing racial slur
YouTube: Charly Jordan

TikTok star and model Charly Jordan has come under fire after eagle-eyed critics claimed she lip-synced song lyrics that included a racial slur during a recent video — but Jordan is adamant that she did not mouth the offensive word.

Charly Jordan is a hugely popular influencer across multiple platforms, boasting over 4.8 million followers on TikTok, 4 million on Instagram and a whopping 238,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Despite her relatively positive content — which normally focuses on her day-to-day lifestyle, fitness routines and photoshoots — it seems that Jordan has landed herself in hot water after uploading a TikTok that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The video, which was uploaded on January 13, featured Jordan and fellow influencer ‘sjbleau’ dancing to the newly released song “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat. (Side note — it’s a bop.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ❀ CHARLY JORDAN ❀ (@charlyjordan)

It’s not their dance moves that critics are taking issue with, though; instead, many viewers are accusing Jordan of lip-syncing a racial slur that pops up during the song.

“She said the n word,” one commenter claimed. “She mouthed it.”

“Looked like she said it to me…” another chimed in.

@charlyjordanTHAT THANG WAS THANGIN @sjbleau ##mybestfriend♬ Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) – Saweetie

Charly, however, has vehemently denied mouthing the word, as told by her replies in the comments of her TikTok.

“For everyone commenting, I was very aware of the lyrics ahead of time and and didn’t say it, but the way I’m lip-syncing, it looks like it in the video,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry to anyone who is confused, but just to clarify, before making this dance I was aware of it and would never say it,” she added.

Charly Jordan denies mouthing a racial slur during a TikTok video.

Despite her explanation, critics still aren’t convinced that she didn’t say the offensive term in question, with many accusing her of simply backtracking after being caught red-handed.

“So you knew the lyrics, lip-synced it, rewatched it, and decided to post this vid,” one user replied.

“Girl, this isn’t your word to say,” another commented.

It doesn’t look like Charly is taking the video down in spite of the criticism, which continues to mount in wake of its publication a day ago.