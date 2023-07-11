Esfand in painful bike crash in Paris during TwitchCon stream

EsfandTV, co-owner of OTK and Twitch streamer, got into an unexpected crash that could have led to serious injury during his livestream while in Paris for TwitchCon EU.

Esfand is always a source of wild entertainment during his IRL streams. This includes once accidentally helping a thief escape the mall and other antics.

This time, Esfand was cycling around Paris, enjoying the city after attending TwitchCon, which was held in the French capital. Around 5 hours into the stream though, an unexpected incident occurred.

Article continues after ad

According to the streamer, there was a part where the gravel turned into concrete, causing him to slip. As he attempted to slow his bike, he lost his balance and fell.

Esfand calls bike crash “humpty dumpty fall”

Thankfully, Esfand did not suffer any serious injuries. “It wasn’t that bad. Frick…nah, I’m fine. Chat, I barely hit the ground. It looks worse in the camera.”

The streamer added that he thought he was slowing down but did so too quickly while turning. “So it was like a humpty dumpty fall…I’m just trying to find a place to dump this thing (bike),” he continued.

Article continues after ad

“I think the gravel on top of the smoothness while I was slowing down – I wasn’t completely slowing down with my wheel straight – it caused it to spin out a little bit.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans were concerned about Esfand

Some viewers joked that it wouldn’t be an Esfand stream if he didn’t harm himself, but of course, hoped the streamer was okay.

One user chimed in, “We’re gonna be hearing about this for the next 5 years now…” while another said it’s a massive win that the backpack didn’t crash and the stream was fine.

Article continues after ad

Esfand’s visit to Paris included pretending to be a fan at Twitchcon during a meet and greet with Pokimane, which didn’t exactly go to plan.