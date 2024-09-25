Twitch star Jinny speechless as Uber crash leads to driver confrontation

IRL Twitch streamer Jinny was left speechless after her Uber driver crashed into another car and was confronted by the other driver.

South Korean streamer Jinnytty has amassed over 1M followers on Twitch thanks to her wild IRL broadcasts on the platform.

Jinny often travels to other countries and areas to stream her endeavors, and she made her way over to San Diego, California, for TwitchCon 2024.

The streamer decided to stay in California for some post-event adventuring but was left speechless after her Uber driver crashed the car on September 24.

Article continues after ad

Jinny was leaning back in the seat of the car when the accident threw her forward. Her Uber driver immediately exited the car to begin talking to the other driver.

“You were looking down,” said the other driver. “You weren’t even looking up. You weren’t paying attention!”

Jinny’s Uber driver had a few choice words as well, but you can’t hear what he said in the stream VOD while he was out of the car. As he went to get back in, however, you could hear him say “Go away.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Viewers in her chat quickly began telling the IRL streamer to order a new Uber, but she hesitated for a few minutes. The driver came to talk to her, however, and they agreed to cancel the ride so she could find a new driver.

This is just the latest incident to happen during one of Jinny’s IRL streams on Twitch. Back in 2022, she was interrupted by a drunk stranger on the street who berated her for having a “sad” career as a Twitch streamer.

Article continues after ad

In April 2023, her stream was interrupted by strangers taking pictures of her in a situation that she called “awkward.” Just days before that incident, the police were involved after a hooded man was following the IRL streamer around Taiwan for hours.