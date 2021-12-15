Emma Chamberlain reveals why she deleted her TikTok with 10 million followers

YouTube superstar Emma Chamberlain was growing fast on another social media platform, TikTok, before suddenly deciding to delete her account, which boasted over 10 million followers. Chamberlain has now explained the unexpected decision, saying “good riddance.”

With over 11 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel, Chamberlain was close to eclipsing that number already on TikTok, in a short space of time.

However, that journey has been cut short by the YouTuber herself, posting on Instagram showing that she was deleting her account, with the caption “good riddance.”

This caught fans off guard, but on her podcast, Chamberlain has explained why she felt compelled to remove her presence from the platform.

Why did Emma Chamberlain delete her TikTok?

On her “anything goes” podcast, Chamberlain said that it felt like TikTok was making her lazier, staying in bed too long scrolling.

“I didn’t realize how bad the problem was until I cut TikTok out of my life,” she said. “As dumb as it may sound, it has been genuinely a life-changing experience.

“It seemed like TikTok kept me entertained in the bed to the point where I would stay in bed so much longer. Within the first few days of deleting TikTok, I stopped laying in bed so much because I would get so bored. It forced me to get up and I felt like I was doing more chores.”

In the description of the podcast episode, it reads “After using it every day for over a year, Emma finally deleted TikTok off her phone. While it may not seem like a big deal, it’s made a massive impact on her life.

“This episode she’s talking about all the ways eliminating distractions in our life can make it so much better. How removing things like a social media app that we waste our time on, or relationships that drain our energy, can give us the physical and mental space to do the things we really enjoy.”

TikTok has a reputation for being a very addictive app, keeping users scrolling thanks to its expertly tailored algorithm. Although you can ‘follow’ users, the majority of the content people view is on TikTok’s “For You Page“, which provides a constant stream of videos that the app predicts you will enjoy based on previous habits.