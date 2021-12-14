Rising Creators: Who is Ekoh? Indie rapper finds success on TikTok

Who is Ekoh? The indie rapper has showcased his music to gain popularity on TikTok and we’re here to tell you a bit about him.

TikTok has helped various musicians create a full-time career out of their music during its short existence. Lil Nas X, GAYLE, Olivia Rodrigo, and many more have all used the short-form video platform to showcase their talents and grow a fanbase.

Another musician using TikTok to grow his career is Indie rapper Ekoh, who uses the platform to promote his wide variety of musical talents which he describes as “heart hop.”

We’re here to tell you more about Ekoh, as well as showcase a few of his songs and videos.

Who is Ekoh?

Ekoh has kept his real identity relatively hidden on the internet, as he’s widely known as his stage name. He’s amassed over 138,000 followers on TikTok since November 2019 and thousands more on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube throughout the years he’s been on the internet.

Using TikTok, The rapper has been able to achieve a more friendly relationship with some of his fans. He’s even gone as far as using his platform to track down a fan who previously helped him crowd-surf in order to give him VIP tickets to his show.

What music does Ekoh create?

While Ekoh calls himself a rapper, he doesn’t just create rap music. He often shows off his musical talents to create a variety of songs that his fans can connect to, and has created a genre that he describes as “heart hop.”

He often uses his platform to create songs about things he’s gone through, with hopes that it will possibly help someone else with the same issue. After he creates the song and releases it, he will upload a clip onto TikTok to help gain traction.

To show off his ability to create a variety of songs, he recently created his first acoustic song titled “I’m not alright.”

While Ekoh has continued to provide a variety of music while staying fully independent, his social media strategy has done wonders for his popularity.

On December 13, he shared that a radio station in Poland let him know that his remix of Crazytown’s song “Butterfly” was their number one song — beating mainstream artists Skylar Grey, Eminem, and DJ Khalid.

It’s not just his remake of the 90’s hit song that’s gotten him attention, as his song “I’m not alright” has reached a million streams on Spotify and he went on a country-wide tour in the summer of 2021.

While he hasn’t seen as much mainstream success as musicians like Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, he’s definitely shown his ability to work hard and chase his dreams as he’s made music his full-time career.

